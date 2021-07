Overwhelmed by rising attendance, national parks are grappling with how to both cater to visitors and protect their lands. Growing up near Glacier National Park in the 1990s, I remember my parents deciding on a whim to take my siblings and me there one weekend. With lunch pails in tow and backpacks that allowed them to haul a kid or two along for the ride, they could easily find parking in the Avalanche area on a Saturday afternoon. Today, due to rising park attendance across the country, they might not have been so lucky.