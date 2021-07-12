"Notes On Grief" From Nigerian Writer Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

Thursday, September 9 at 6:00pm on the library lawn. Join us on the library lawn to hear author Lara Tupper discuss her new book of short stories. Lara Tupper is the author of Amphibians, a short story collection (Leapfrog Global Fiction Award winner; Leapfrog Press, 2021), Off Island, a fictional re-imagining of Paul Gauguin’s strange marriage (Encircle, 2020) and A Thousand and One Nights (Harcourt and Untreed Reads, 2015), an autobiographical novel about singers at sea. With filmmaker Greg Eismin she co-wrote the screenplay adaptation for A Thousand and One Nights. Her short fiction was runner-up for the 2019 Nicholas Schaffner Award for Music in Literature and her work has appeared in Six-Word Memoirs on Love and Heartbreak (Harper Perennial), The Believer, Nowhere Magazine, The Ghost Story, Dogwood Journal, Epiphany, Zone 3 and other literary magazines. A graduate of Wesleyan University and the Program for Writers at Warren Wilson College (MFA Creative Writing), she taught at Rutgers University for many years and now presents writing workshops and retreats in Massachusetts. She is also a jazz/folk singer who has traveled the world; her latest album is This Dance.