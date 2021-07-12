Cancel
"Notes On Grief" From Nigerian Writer Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

wypr.org
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTom's guest today is the internationally acclaimed writer, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie. She is the author of the novels Americanah, Purple Hibiscus, and Half of a Yellow Sun. She has also published best-selling collections of essays and short stories. She has won several prestigious awards, including the Orange Prize, a National Book Critics Circle Award and a MacArthur Foundation fellowship.

www.wypr.org

