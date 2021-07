SEATTLE, July 27, 2021, (MEDGADGET) — U.S. Medical Foods Market Analysis. Medical foods are nutritional formulations that are eaten or delivered entirely under the guidance of a healthcare professional. Medical diets are designed to help people treat an illness or a wellness problem by dietary changes. Furthermore, the bulk of the U.S. medical foods market is concentrated in the U.S. And Europe, due to the involvement of key players such as Nestle Inc., Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd., and others in these areas.