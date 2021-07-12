Google details new Drive for Desktop client replacing Backup and Snyc
Google is streamlining its Drive sync services Mac and Windows with a new Drive for Desktop app, which will replace the prior Backup and Sync service in September. Google Drive is a cloud document storage and sync service available across most platforms and the web. Both enterprise and consumer users have been able to access the service through two apps on desktop, but Google is transitioning those apps into a single, unified experience starting Monday. — Googlesays the new app should provide a better in-line experience similar to accessing files directly within the file system. Local files are automatically synced to the cloud in the background, so users don't need to wait on manually synced files.appleinsider.com
Comments / 0