Gold a bit weaker as traders seek fresh inputs

By Jim Wyckoff
kitco.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold prices are modestly lower in midday U.S. trading Monday, but well up from session...

Businesskitco.com

Inflation climbs higher, but gold closes sharply lower

The inflationary rate according to the PCE (Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index), the preferred inflationary index that the Federal Reserve uses rose sharply to a 13 year high in June. However, it came in under analyst expectations and forecasts, which was one factor that took gold prices lower on the last trading day of July 2021.
Marketskitco.com

Gold, USDX: Did Powell Spoil the Party?

The party was just gathering steam, and then… Powell entered, the ultimate spoilsport, making the Fed dovish again. How long till he gets kicked off?. With Jerome Powell, Chairman of the U.S. Federal Reserve (FED), struggling to adequately define “transitory” during his press conference on Jul. 28, the market narrative has shifted from ‘hawkish FED’ to ‘dovish FED.’ And with the U.S. dollar bearing the brunt of investors’ wrath, the ‘all-clear’ sign flashed in front of the PMs. However, with post-FED rallies mainstays in the PMs’ historical record, the recent euphoria is much more semblance than substance. Thus, while Powell’s persistent patience elicits fears of financial repression, today’s economic environment lacks many of the qualities that made the gambit viable in the past.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Financial World

US Dollar falls as Fed keeps rate unchanged, says recovery intact despite delta surge

Following conclusion of a two-day policy meet, the US Federal Reserve said in a statement late on Wednesday that the world's No 1 economy's recovery from the pandemic’s fiscal fallouts stayed well en-route despite an uptick in delta variants across the country, while the US Central Bank had also signalled a plausible tapering of fiscal supports for the economy, eventually sending the US Dollar Index (DXY) down as much as 0.41 per cent to 91.84 on Thursday's late-afternoon US trading.
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold heads for best weekly gain in over 2 months on dovish Fed

* Dollar set for its worst week since May (Adds comment, updates prices) July 30 (Reuters) - Gold was set on Friday for its best weekly performance in more than two months on renewed signs the U.S. Federal Reserve could hold-off on tapering economic support in the near term, and as the dollar was headed for its worst week since May.
Businesskitco.com

Gold/Silver: Dollar direction and a small-cap hedge

As we pivot into August and phase transition from the booming reflationary recovery to stagflation, we at Blue Line Futures will shift our focus targeting more tactical plays before heading into Jackson Hole on August 26-28. As an individual investor, it is crucial to focus on basic strategies that are simple and effective given the current economic backdrop. For instance, in a stagflation environment, we will want to continue to sell small-caps (Russell 2000) on rallies, buy Gold on corrections, target specific undervalued Commodities, and pay strict attention to the Dollar.
Marketskitco.com

Gold and silver trade flat leading into the European open

(Kitco News) - After performing well again on Thursday gold is heading into the European open flat. Silver is also trading flat after pushing 2.17% into the black during yesterday's session. Looking at the rest of the commodities complex, copper is -0.71% lower and spot WTI is half a percent in the red.
MarketsForexTV.com

Gold Set For Weekly Gain

Gold prices held firm near a two-week high on Friday, and were on track for their biggest weekly gains in more than two months, as disappointing U.S. economic data released overnight added to optimism the Federal Reserve will not be in a hurry to begin scaling back its asset purchases.
Businesskitco.com

Dollar edges higher but still set for biggest weekly loss since May

NEW YORK, July 30 (Reuters) - The dollar edged higher on Friday, as upbeat economic data helped reverse some of the losses from earlier this week when dovish remarks by the U.S. Federal Reserve scuttled a month-long rally in the U.S. currency. The dollar index , which measures the greenback...
StocksDailyFx

GBP/USD Running Out of Steam as 1.40 Falls in Sight, Focus on US PCE

GBP/USD stuck just below 1.40 but bullish momentum holds. US PCE data is widely anticipated as price pressures start to subside elsewhere. GBP/USD is trading just shy of the 1.40 mark for the first time in 5 weeks as a less hawkish Fed withdrew some support for an already weakening Dollar. The pair was already on a stronger path higher since bouncing off the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement (1.3577) on the 20th of July as the Pound staged a strong bounce higher after seeing increased bearish pressure on the back of rising Covid-19 cases leading into “freedom day”.
Businesskitco.com

A temporary pause in bearish control.

Despite a fresh downside breakout extension in the Dollar Index, the gold market is starting out under modest pressure today. We suspect it is partially the result of an overdone condition from yesterday's rally. There appears to be a risk-off vibe in place this morning, with nearly all commodity markets under pressure, and that suggests the bear camp has a slight edge to start. Perhaps gold and silver are off balance the latest US daily infection count rose above 86,000 and because a fresh memo from the CDC indicated the Delta variant was not only much more contagious than the initial virus but was causing more severe illness. Gold discounted some very hot European inflation data overnight, and that suggests the bull camp might be tired.
Financial Reportskitco.com

Gold Fields expects up to 156% earnings bump in H1 2021

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The company said it expects that basic earnings per share for the six months ended 30 June 2021...
Currencieskitco.com

Bitcoin daily chart alert—Bulls have a good week

(Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar are lower in early U.S. trading Friday, on some more chart consolidation after prices Wednesday and hit a five-week high. The bulls still have the overall near-term technical advantage and have had a very good trading week. The bulls are also working on a price uptrend on the daily chart. Stay tuned!
Businesskitco.com

Reuters poll - Gold to continue to trade well before taking a dip

(Reuters) - Gold prices will average a little above their current level of $1,830 an ounce for the remainder of 2021 before edging lower next year as the global economy recovers and central banks begin to tighten monetary policy, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday. Prices of the metal, traditionally...
BusinessDailyFx

Mexican Peso Outlook: USD/MXN Falls On Dovish Fed and U.S. GDP Data Miss

The Federal Reserve left its monetary policy unchanged and indicated that the institution is still a ways away from considering withdrawing accommodation. The central bank dovish tone weighed on the U.S. dollar and boosted emerging market currencies such as the Mexican peso. The dollar’s negative bias was exacerbated on Thursday...
Marketskitco.com

Gold price approaches $1,830 as U.S. pending home sales disappoint in June

(Kitco News) Gold is trading near the $1,830 an ounce level as the U.S. pending home sales surprised on the downside in June. The U.S. pending home sales were down 1.9% in June following May’s upwardly revised increase of 8.3%, the National Association of Realtors (NAR) said on Thursday. The consensus forecast called for an advance of 0.3%.

