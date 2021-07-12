Cancel
Roku Wraps Transformative Upfront, Doubling Spend Commitments From 2020

By Mollie Cahillane
AdWeek
Cover picture for the articleRoku had major plans for this year’s upfront, as the platform and its connected TV counterparts aggressively courted linear ad dollars to capitalize on the massive migration to streaming during the pandemic. “We’ve been participating in the upfronts for many years,” Alison Levin, vp of ad revenue and marketing solutions, told Adweek, “and we really felt strongly that this year was the year that upfront is going to transform.”

