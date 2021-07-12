Watch Chad Smith jam with Josh Klinghoffer, Eddie Vedder, Robert Trujillo, Perry Farrell and more at private party

Farrell has revolutionized alternative music, underground culture, and the modern festival experience. For any other artist, this might seem like hyperbole, but the facts speak for themselves. With his seminal alt-rock outfit, Jane’s Addiction, Farrell created his own idiosyncratic fusion of ‘70s psychedelia, metal, ‘80s new wave, punk, and proto-grunge. Over the last several years, Farrell’s Kind Heaven Orchestra has become another substantial entity. Constantly stretching the boundaries of genre and expectations, Farrell’s project with his co-creator Etty Lau Farrell has seen collaborations with Peter Hook (Joy Division), Film composer Harry Gregson-Williams, Taylor Hawkins (Foo Fighters), Elliot Easton (The Cars), and legendary David Bowie producer Tony Visconti. The project is an open-source jam in its own right, with the Farrells recording and releasing songs throughout the year. Tracks are then reimagined by some of the greatest digital producers in the world today.