Music

Watch Chad Smith jam with Josh Klinghoffer, Eddie Vedder, Robert Trujillo, Perry Farrell and more at private party

By Jackson Maxwell
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePearl Jam's friendship with fellow alt-rockers the Red Hot Chili Peppers isn't exactly a state secret. In 2018 for instance, the Chili Peppers' then-guitarist, Josh Klinghoffer, and their drummer, Chad Smith, joined Pearl Jam onstage for a spirited rendition of Neil Young's Rockin' in the Free World. With that in...

Chad Smith
Charlotte Lawrence
Perry Farrell
Chris Chaney
Charlie Puth
Robert Trujillo
Neil Young
Eddie Vedder
#The Red Hot Chili Peppers#The Chili Peppers
Metallica
Chicago, ILbeintheloopchicago.com

PERRY FARRELL’S KIND HEAVEN ORCHESTRA TO OPEN FOR YOUNG THE GIANT AT OFFICIAL LOLLAPALOOZA AFTER SHOW

Farrell has revolutionized alternative music, underground culture, and the modern festival experience. For any other artist, this might seem like hyperbole, but the facts speak for themselves. With his seminal alt-rock outfit, Jane’s Addiction, Farrell created his own idiosyncratic fusion of ‘70s psychedelia, metal, ‘80s new wave, punk, and proto-grunge. Over the last several years, Farrell’s Kind Heaven Orchestra has become another substantial entity. Constantly stretching the boundaries of genre and expectations, Farrell’s project with his co-creator Etty Lau Farrell has seen collaborations with Peter Hook (Joy Division), Film composer Harry Gregson-Williams, Taylor Hawkins (Foo Fighters), Elliot Easton (The Cars), and legendary David Bowie producer Tony Visconti. The project is an open-source jam in its own right, with the Farrells recording and releasing songs throughout the year. Tracks are then reimagined by some of the greatest digital producers in the world today.
Dana Point, CAwirx.com

Eddie Vedder's Ohana Festival gets encore weekend, with Pearl Jam as headliners

The Ohana Festival, founded by Eddie Vedder in 2015, is scheduled to take place September 24-26, but it’s proven to be so popular that a second weekend has been added. The Ohana Festival encore weekend will be October 1-2, once again at Doheny State Beach in Dana Point, CA. Pearl Jam, which was already headlining one night of the original festival, will headline both nights of the encore, and those will be the band’s only additional concert dates for 2021. Additionally, Eddie Vedder is headlining one night of the original festival solo.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Kamasi Washington debuts Metallica cover w/ Kirk Hammett & Robert Trujillo (watch)

Hollywood Bowl's 2021 season is underway, and on Sunday night (7/18) the Los Angeles venue hosted Kamasi Washington and Earl Sweatshirt. Kamasi had promised "some serious inspiration on stage" for the show, and along with Thundercat joining him throughout the night, he brought out more special guests for a couple of songs. Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo of Metallica joined him for the live debut of his cover of "My Friend Of Misery" from The Metallica Blacklist, the upcoming 53-track compilation of covers of songs from Metallica's The Black Album. Watch video of that below.
Musicwcsx.com

Hear Eddie Vedder’s Daughter, Olivia, Sing on Track Written By Her Father

Eddie Vedder has co-written a new song for the soundtrack to the upcoming Sean Penn film Flag Day, and it’s sung by his 17-year-old daughter, Olivia. The track, titled “My Father’s Daughter,” can be heard in the film’s trailer below. Vedder wrote the song with Academy Award-winning songwriter Glen Hansard.
MusicPosted by
The Whale 99.1 FM

ZZ Top Bassist Dusty Hill Dies: Rockers React

Following reports of Dusty Hill's death at age 72, numerous rock artists — including John Fogerty, Slash, Flea, Jason Isbell and David Coverdale— saluted the ZZ Top bassist on social media. Hill, who played with the blues-rock trio for more than a half-century, died in his sleep Tuesday night at...
Musicwfpk.org

Eddie Vedder & daughter Olivia appear on new movie soundtrack

Like father, like daughter. Olivia Vedder, daughter of Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder, has followed in her father’s footsteps by contributing music to the soundtrack for the upcoming film, Flag Day. Her song, “My Father’s Daughter” (which was co-written by Glen Hansard and Eddie Vedder), is featured in the official movie trailer.
CelebritiesPosted by
The US Sun

What was Dusty Hill’s cause of death?

ZZ Top's Dusty Hill passed away at the age of 72 according to a statement released on Instagram. The American rock group announced the death of its legendary bassist on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. How did he die?. Who was Dusty Hill?. Born Joseph Michael Hill on May 19, 1949,...
CelebritiesPosted by
The US Sun

Who is Dusty Hill’s wife Charleen McCrory?

DUSTY Hill was known for his role in the rock group ZZ Top. Hill passed away in his home in Houston on July 27, 2021, the legendary band announced on social media. McCrory and Hill were dating for more than 10 years when the couple tied the knot on March 23, 2002, in Houston, Texas.
Musicgetindianews.com

Dusty Hill Net Worth 2021: American band `ZZ Top` bassist Dusty Hill dies at 72

The bassist of ZZ naming Dusty Hill who has passed away at the age of 72, the death has been announced by Frank Beard and Billy Gibbson who are the band members on their official page on Facebook, He has passed away in his sleep, he went through a hip injury recently and that has been the reason which had made him withdraw from the summer tour of the band but the actual hasn’t yet been disclosed.
Traffic Accidentsmyq105.com

Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo Share Scary Photo From Car Crash Their Daughter Survived

Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo shared scary news that their daughter was involved in a major car accident, and they shared an even scarier image of the wreckage. The singer and guitarist shared via Facebook, “This is our youngest daughter’s car. She was in a terrible accident in the early hours on Monday morning. It’s a miracle she is alive. She suffered only minor injuries and is at home recovering.”
MusicMusicRadar.com

Rush's Geddy Lee: 10 bassists who blew my mind

The last time we caught up with Geddy Lee, he was discussing his latest venture - Geddy Lee’s Big Beautiful Book Of Bass, which encompasses the instrument itself as well as the players that came to define it. Cruelly, we forced him to name his top 10. The tome itself...
CelebritiesPosted by
GOBankingRates

How Rich Is Sean Penn?

Though Sean Penn has acted in and directed more movies than many actors his age, he may be most famously remembered for his role as the goofy stoner Jeff Spicoli in the '80s teen flick "Fast Times at...

