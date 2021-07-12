Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Construction

Construction, Services Sector Continues Growth in June

By Gigi Wood
Posted by 
OEM Off-Highway
OEM Off-Highway
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

While the economy continues to grow overall, employment, supply chain and material shortages linked to the pandemic are still creating challenges for the construction sector, according to the latest Services Institute for Supply Management (ISM) Report on Business. “COVID-19 continues to cause troubles for all of our deliveries, as well...

www.oemoffhighway.com

Comments / 0

OEM Off-Highway

OEM Off-Highway

Fort Atkinson, WI
108
Followers
572
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

OEM Off-Highway magazine has been the resource for engineers and product development team members at mobile heavy-duty on- and off-road equipment manufacturers for over 30 years. Our in-depth reporting on trends, technology developments, engineering innovations and new product releases keep our readers informed of the latest information in a dynamic and rapidly changing global industry.

 https://www.oemoffhighway.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate#Ism Services#Pmi#Deliveries#Utilities#Ppe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Construction
Related
Businessmpamag.com

MBA identifies factors that led to disappointing US GDP growth pace in Q2

The US economy expanded in the second quarter at a pace below most analysts’ expectations, prompting the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) to identify several factors that may have stymied growth. Recent figures from the Department of Commerce showed that the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) increased at an annual rate...
BusinessBusiness Insider

Austria Manufacturing Sector Growth Softens In July

(RTTNews) - Austria's manufacturing sector growth softened in July as ongoing severe supply bottlenecks caused disruption to production, survey results from IHS Markit showed on Wednesday. The UniCredit Bank Austria manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index fell to 63.9 in July from an all-time high of 67.0 in June. Nonetheless, a score...
IndustryTravelDailyNews.com

U.S. construction pipeline continues along the road to recovery

PORTSMOUTH, NH - At the close of 2021’s second quarter, analysts at Lodging Econometrics (LE) report that the total U.S. construction pipeline stands at 4,787 projects/598,111 rooms, down 14% Year-Over-Year (YOY) by projects from Q2 2020’s 5,582 projects/687,801 rooms. This decline in pipeline totals YOY is largely a result of projects that were delayed in the under construction phase of the pipeline as a result of COVID, now having exited the pipeline and opened.
EconomyBusiness Insider

German Private Sector Logs Record Growth In July

(RTTNews) - Germany's private sector logged a record growth in July driven by an ongoing rapid recovery in services activity, flash survey results from IHS Markit showed on Friday. The composite output index rose to 62.5 in July from 60.1 in June. The latest score was the highest since January...
EconomyBusiness Insider

Eurozone Private Sector Growth At 21-Year High

(RTTNews) - The euro area private sector expanded at the fastest pace in 21 years in July, as the member countries eased COVID-19 restrictions, flash survey results from IHS Markit showed on Friday. At 60.6, the composite output index hit a 252-month high in July, up from 59.5 in June...
Texas StateElkhart Truth

Texas upstream oil and gas sector continues to add jobs

(The Center Square) – The Texas upstream oil and gas sector continues to add jobs, new data from the Texas Workforce commission shows. In June, upstream oil and natural gas employment expanded by 3,100 jobs, the fifth best single-month performance in over five years. Since the low point in employment in September 2020, months with job gains in the sector outnumbered decline months seven to two.
Constructiongroundbreakcarolinas.com

Total Construction Starts Slip in June

Total construction starts lost 7% in June, slipping to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $863.6 billion, according to Dodge Data & Analytics. All three major sectors (residential, nonresidential building, and nonbuilding) pulled back during the month. Single family housing starts are feeling the detrimental effects of rising materials prices. Large projects that broke ground in May were absent in June for nonresidential building and nonbuilding starts, resulting in declines.
Economyhotelnewsresource.com

UK Saw Stronger Growth Than Their Global Sector Equivalents in June

The upswing in world economic activity remained strong in June according to the latest Global Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI). Although the headline Output index slipped to 56.6, from May’s 15-year high of 58.5, it was still one of the highest readings recorded by the survey, ensuring that Q2 saw the strongest quarterly growth rate since 2006.
EconomyPosted by
OEM Off-Highway

Manufacturing Continues to Grow for 13th Month

The manufacturing sector continues to be robust, despite higher prices, inflation and workforce shortages, according to the latest Manufacturing ISM Report on Business. The Manufacturing PMI, or the Purchasing Managers’ Index, is a set of economic indicators based off surveys of private-sector companies. The report was issued July 1 by Timothy R. Fiore, chair of the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) Manufacturing Business Survey Committee.
IndustryPosted by
OEM Off-Highway

Infrastructure Investment Holds Key to 100,000+ Equipment Manufacturing Jobs

The infrastructure investment bills circulating around Congress would do more than build and repair roadways, data from an IHS Markit study released by the Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM) shows. They also hold the key to creating over 100,000 “family-sustaining equipment manufacturing jobs” before the end of President Biden’s first term. These high-skilled jobs in primarily rural areas would also sit well above the average annual U.S. income level at $88,000 – 35% above the current national average.
ConstructionPosted by
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

Jorgenson Construction Expands with the Introduction of a new Service Division

Jorgenson Construction Inc. (JCI) announces expanded services with the introduction of a new Service Division. In operation for 37 years, Jorgenson Construction provides high-quality workmanship, through an honest and authentic approach, with a focus on corporate tenant improvements, K-12 education, and community facility projects. “As the world begins to return to normal, we recognize there has been a shift in construction demand. With this shift comes an opportunity for Jorgenson Construction to support our client’s long-term real estate needs by bringing them the transparent pricing, responsive service and high-quality craftsmanship they know they can trust,” exclaimed Matt Jorgenson, President of Jorgenson Construction. Expanded services include facility assessment and long-term maintenance planning. Led by a team of Jorgenson’s veteran carpenters, and supported by specialty contractors, the new service division also provides both routine and on-call maintenance services to both new and existing clients. "We understand that as companies begin to transition their employees back into the office, it will be critical for them to offer a better employee experience than they perhaps previously provided. From small repairs to larger retrofits and technology additions, Jorgenson is here to support those needs,” stated Steve McMahon, Vice President of Construction. About Jorgenson Construction Established in 1983 by Stan and Bonnie Jorgenson, Jorgenson Construction is a full-service construction firm founded on Midwestern family values. With a focus on delivering high-quality results to their clients, the Jorgenson team believes it is through the passion and dedication of each team member that makes them unique. Delivering with honesty, authenticity and teamwork, Jorgenson has become known as Minnesota’s most trusted construction partner.
Real EstatePosted by
Equipment Today

Nonresidential Investment Declines in Q2 2021 7% Even as U.S. Economy Expands

The U.S. economy expanded at a 6.5% annualized rate in the second quarter of 2021, pushing overall gross domestic product above pre-pandemic levels. Investment in nonresidential structures, however, declined 7% for the quarter and has now contracted in six of the past seven quarters, according to an analysis by Associated Builders and Contractors of data released by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis.
Sparks, NVKOLO TV Reno

SPARKS GROWTH SERIES: Single-Family Home Construction

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) — Growth in Sparks has pushed the City to issue between 450 and 500 new single-family permits a year over the last several years and City leaders are on track to issue 700 more permits in 2021. The Toll Brothers master planned community at Stonebrook, near the...
Economympamag.com

StatsCan: Construction costs are on the upswing

Building construction prices registered a record climb in the second quarter of 2021, with the most notable increases seen in the nation’s largest cities, according to figures from Statistics Canada. Residential construction costs spiked by 7.5% annually during the second quarter of the year, considerably higher than the 4.9% increase...
IndustryLodging

Lodging Econometrics: U.S. Hotel Construction Continues to Recover

At the close of 2021’s second quarter, analysts at Lodging Econometrics (LE) report that the total U.S. construction pipeline stands at 4,787 projects/598,111 rooms, down 14 percent year-over-year (YOY) by projects from Q2 2020’s 5,582 projects/687,801 rooms. This decline in pipeline totals YOY is largely a result of projects that were delayed in the under construction phase of the pipeline as a result of COVID-19, now having exited the pipeline and opened.
Businessuschamber.com

Supply Chain Issues, Worker Shortages Impacted Economic Growth in Q2

The Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) released the GDP numbers for the second quarter today, showing the economy grew 6.5 percent from April through June. Forecasters were expecting growth of around 8.5 percent, so this was a large miss. There were several reasons growth missed its mark during the second...
Technologyaithority.com

AppSec Innovator Invicti Continues Record Growth, Powered by Continued Success in the Enterprise Sector

Invicti Security, a global innovator in application security, announced several significant milestones marking the company’s continued product innovation, expanding customer footprint, and increased traction in enterprise organizations. Invicti was included for the first time this year in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Application Security Testing. It has also recently...
Industrymarketresearchtelecast.com

E-commerce continues to drive the logistics sector

The demand for logistics assets in Spain experienced strong growth during the pandemic due to the boost from electronic commerce. Thus, what for years has been considered the “ugly duckling” of real estate assets, now stands as one of the favorites in the sector. According to MVGM, the ‘boom’ of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy