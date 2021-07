“No business is an island, entire of itself” (with apologies to John Donne). Businesses have connections to other businesses, who supply them with goods, and whom they supply with goods – both parts and software. These connections are known as the supply chain. It can be long and convoluted and has become a favoured attack vector for cybercriminals. In many cases, a company has its own supply chain while simultaneously being part of the supply chain for other, probably larger, businesses.