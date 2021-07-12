Cancel
Alabama Roots: Top 10 in NFL interceptions

By Mark Inabinett
AL.com
AL.com
 18 days ago
With three interceptions last season, cornerback Janoris Jenkins entered the NFL top 10 for that statistic for players from Alabama high schools and colleges. The former North Alabama standout is out of place on the Alabama roots top 10 for interceptions as a contemporary player. The most recent NFL season in which one of the other top 10 players was on the field was 2002.

AL.com

AL.com

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

