GOP Senate candidates’ troubling fealty to Trump

I found the July 11 article, “Trump bashing not unusual among GOP Senate hopefuls,” profoundly depressing. It shows that the five Republican candidates running for U.S. Senate from Ohio will say or do practically anything to get the endorsement of, or avoid criticizing, a twice-impeached, insurrection-inciting ex-president. In some cases, that even includes disowning their own earlier (and in my view, accurate) condemnations of Donald Trump.