Sulphur Springs, TX

Sulphur Springs Student Among Top 10 In State FFA Junior Prepared Public Speaking Event

KSST Radio
 18 days ago
Rylie Carroll competed at the Texas FFA State Convention in Fort Worth last week. The Sulphur Springs student finished 9th in the state in junior prepared public speaking. “We are so proud of Rylie and all her current and future successes!” said Taylor Thompson, SSHS agriculture teacher. “We are proud...

Sulphur Springs, TX
