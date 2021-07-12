Georgia man drives truck into restaurant while intoxicated and firing gun
HIRAM, Ga. (AP) — Police said several people were injured Saturday night after a driver ran his truck into a Georgia restaurant while firing a gun. The Hiram Police Department said 34-year-old Eduardo Morales was arrested after a group of restaurant patrons detained him while he was trying to reload the gun. Hiram police said Morales had been asked to leave the bar earlier in the night because he was intoxicated.www.41nbc.com
