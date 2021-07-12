Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgia State

Georgia man drives truck into restaurant while intoxicated and firing gun

By Associated Press
41nbc.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHIRAM, Ga. (AP) — Police said several people were injured Saturday night after a driver ran his truck into a Georgia restaurant while firing a gun. The Hiram Police Department said 34-year-old Eduardo Morales was arrested after a group of restaurant patrons detained him while he was trying to reload the gun. Hiram police said Morales had been asked to leave the bar earlier in the night because he was intoxicated.

www.41nbc.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hiram, GA
State
Georgia State
Hiram, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Driving#Ap#Dodge
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
SportsPosted by
The Hill

Simone Biles withdraws from vault, uneven bars at Tokyo Olympics

Simone Biles has withdrawn from the vault and uneven bars event finals at the Tokyo Olympics. USA Gymnastics said in a statement Friday evening that the decorated gymnast made the decision “after further consultation with medical staff.”. MyKayla Skinner, who placed fourth in vault during qualifications, will compete in the...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump defends his comments about election after release of DOJ notes

Former President Trump defended his comments to top Department of Justice (DOJ) officials about the 2020 election after notes from a call in December were released on Friday. The House Oversight and Reform Committee released notes former acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen’s deputy, Richard Donoghue, took during a Dec. 27 call between Donoghue, Rosen and Trump.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Justice Department says Trump's tax returns should be released

The Justice Department on Friday said the Treasury Department must turn over former President Trump ’s long-sought tax returns to the Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee. In a memo from the Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel (OLC), acting Assistant Attorney General Dawn Johnsen said the Treasury Department was...
Corona, CAPosted by
NBC News

TikTok star Anthony Barajas dies days after movie theater shooting

A popular TikTok star died from his injuries days after a man opened fire inside a Southern California movie theater during a screening of "The Forever Purge," police said Saturday. Anthony Barajas, 19, was the second victim killed in Monday's shooting. Corona police previously identified the first victim as Rylee...

Comments / 0

Community Policy