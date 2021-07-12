Louisiana Downs Entries, Sunday July 18th, 2021
PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Putter (L), 124A. Castillo5-8-xDonald Melancon15/1. 2David's Grace (L), 124J. Guerrero7-3-5Patti Turner7/2. 3Infinite Moro (L), 119J. Vargas6-6-xTracey Glover20/1. 4a-Roger's World (L), 121C. Lozada8-9-10Lee Thomas8/1. 5Brithasgoldencents (L), 116O. Martinez9-8-10David Gomez15/1. 6Joeboy (L), 116B. Boulanger8-4-5John Hirdes4/1. 7a-Blazing Charlie (L), 116C. Lozada8-6-8Lee Thomas8/1. 8Ponti Poker (L), 119S. Saez7-5-5Fermin Soto12/1.www.ftimes.com
