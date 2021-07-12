Peabody holding jobs fair, offering hiring bonus for first time

Poteau Oklahoma - The Poteau Chamber and the Chamber Young Professional Groups have teamed up with area Chamber Business and Industry Members to provide a venue for area residents to find job positions immediately. The Business and Industry Vendors will be set and ready to take resumes and applications for over 75 positions that range from health care, retail, grocery/bakery, industrial and much more. The jobs pay well with great benefits such as: 401K, Insurance, Vacations, Holiday Pay and more. These companies have a huge business sector and need employees for its customer base both locally, nationally, and regionally. Without employees’ businesses can’t move forward and can’t get our area what it needs. These businesses need employees to help move Poteau forward. The location is The Donald W. Reynolds Center.