Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jobs

Peabody holding jobs fair, offering hiring bonus for first time

By Tom Bailey
dailymemphian.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Peabody seeks to fill more than 115 jobs. And in this tight labor market, the hotel is offering two hiring-bonus installments.

dailymemphian.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Peabody#Labor Market
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Jobs
Related
Elmira, NYNewsChannel 36

CSS Workforce NY holds job fair

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- With many career opportunities in New York State going unfilled, CSS Workforce New York is working to change that. On Tuesday, CSS Workforce NY held a job fair at Dunn Field in partnership with the Elmira Pioneers. Participating businesses include:. Dandy Mini Marts. Hilliard. CAN-USA Sports.
JobsKITV.com

Looking for a job? Kamaaina Kids program offering new hire bonus

As the state slowly returns to normal and continues to reopen, various employers are looking to add members to their team -- including Kama'aina Kids. The program is looking for year-round employees, accommodating to any schedule. It's hosting a School Age Virtual Career Fair on July 27 at 9 a.m., and Preschool Virtual Career Fair on July 29 at 10 a.m.
Wood County, OHbgindependentmedia.org

First Solar, JobsMeanOhio team up for job fair

OhioMeansJobs-Wood County Wood County will support the hiring efforts of First Solar, America’s solar company its upcoming virtual career fair to be held July 28 and 29. Whether someone is unemployed and need support finding a job, or they want a new job with better pay, hours, or flexibility, OhioMeansJobs-Wood County’s team is available to support their job search.
Mercer, PA27 First News

PennDOT holding job fairs, with many positions open

MERCER, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is looking to fill a variety of positions and is holding job fairs to make it easier to apply. Some of the jobs include CDL operators, mechanics, highway maintenance workers, civil engineers, construction inspectors and transportation technicians. Applicants can see the...
JobsPosted by
98.3 The KEY

Take a $300 Signing Bonus at This Boise Airport Job Hire Event

This might be one of the most unique moments when looking for a job. Currently, almost everyone is hiring and that gives you prime choice on what your next opportunity is. This article is for anyone looking for a job, career, or just something temporary to pay the bills. Chances of advanced promotion may not come for a very long time. Here's what happens next week.
Seaside Heights, NJPosted by
Jersey Shore Online

Job Fair In Seaside Heights Offers Opportunities

SEASIDE HEIGHTS – People seeking seasonal or year-round employment have an opportunity to explore a wide variety of positions in Seaside Heights this Friday, July 23. The Seaside Heights Business Improvement District (SSHBID), with the assistance of Liberty Coca-Cola, is conducting a Job Fair at 11 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the Carousel Pavilion on the Boardwalk at Carteret Ave.
Jobsnortheastoregonnow.com

WorkSource Hermiston to Hold Job Fair at McKenzie Park on July 22

WorkSource Hermiston is holding a job fair on Thursday, July 22 from 9 a.m. to noon at McKenzie Park, 320 S. First St. A resume is optional but encouraged. Send an email to OED_WORKSOURCE_EASTERN_OREGON@oregon.gov to RSVP; space is limited. Job seekers can register online to streamline the hiring process with the employers who will be on hand.
Poteau, OKokwnews.com

Real People, Real Work and Real Jobs at The Poteau Hiring Fair

Poteau Oklahoma - The Poteau Chamber and the Chamber Young Professional Groups have teamed up with area Chamber Business and Industry Members to provide a venue for area residents to find job positions immediately. The Business and Industry Vendors will be set and ready to take resumes and applications for over 75 positions that range from health care, retail, grocery/bakery, industrial and much more. The jobs pay well with great benefits such as: 401K, Insurance, Vacations, Holiday Pay and more. These companies have a huge business sector and need employees for its customer base both locally, nationally, and regionally. Without employees’ businesses can’t move forward and can’t get our area what it needs. These businesses need employees to help move Poteau forward. The location is The Donald W. Reynolds Center.
Sarasota, FLMysuncoast.com

Job fair looking to hire hundreds in Sarasota Tuesday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Companies looking to fill more than 200 jobs will be interviewing applicants at a job fair in Sarasota on Tuesday, July 20. The Sarasota JobLink job fair is being held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Hampton Suites Conference Center, 975 University Parkway. Available...
JobsPosted by
SoJO 104.9

Borgata Is Holding Two Job Fairs This Week

Borgata Hotel, Casino and Spa is holding two job fairs this week in an attempt to find good people to fill some of the more than 150 positions they have available. This week's job fairs will focus of two areas, according to the the web page borgatajobs.com. Tuesday's job fair will be looking for people to fill security and crowd control jobs and Wednesday's job fair is targeting EVS (environmental services) and housekeeping positions.
Mobile, ALWKRG

Riverview Plaza Hotel holding job fair for new restaurant July 21

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Riverview Plaza Hotel, of PCH Hotels & Resorts, is holding a job fair for a new restaurant opening soon. The job fair is from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Riverview Plaza Hotel, 64 South Water St. Full-time and part-time positions are available, including cook, bartenders,...
Port Saint Lucie, FLwrmf.com

JOB FAIR: FedEx Hiring For New Facility

FedEx has a new sortation facility in Port St. Lucie and they have tons of positions available. Full and part time prospects should attend their job fair on July 31 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Community Center in Port St. Lucie. The anticipated start date for training is Sept. 1 with many positions wages starting at $21 per hour.

Comments / 0

Community Policy