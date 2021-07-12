Cancel
Chicago, IL

Remy Bumppo Theatre appoints Marti Lyons as new artistic director

By Chris Jones, Chicago Tribune
Posted by 
 18 days ago

Remy Bumppo Theatre Company, a 25-year-old Chicago company specializing in repertory works of literary merit, has announced new artistic leadership.

Marti Lyons, a freelance stage director in Chicago, will helm the company going forward, the company’s board of directors said Monday. Lyons, 35, replaces Nick Sandys, who is remaining in the theater’s ensemble of actors.

In a statement, Lyons said she and Remy Bumppo “share a passion for language-based work whether extant, new or adaptive.” Lyons has worked extensively with such content at a wide variety of theaters, including at Court Theatre in Chicago, Writers Theatre in Glencoe and American Players Theatre in Spring Green, Wisc.

“We also share a love for both ensemble-based work as well as new collaborations,” she added.

Like almost all Chicago theater companies, Remy Bumppo has not produced live, in-person theater since the start of the pandemic. It is expected to remain dark in the fall.

Resident at Theater Wit in Chicago’s Lakeview neighborhood, the theater plans to announce its 2022 shows soon.

Chris Jones is a Tribune critic.

cjones5@chicagotribune.com

