St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office On View Arrests

Disorderly Conduct- On July 1, 2021, Dep. Forbes responded to the 21600 block of Great Mills Road in Lexington Park, for the reported disorderly individual. Contact was made with the owner of the business who advised John Andrew Wilson, age 45 of Hollywood, was causing a disturbance inside the business and then began to strike the glass windows to the business. Wilson then proceeded to lay down and block the entrance of the business not allowing customers to enter or exit the business. Wilson also called 911 repeatedly and did not have an emergency and was uncooperative with 911 dispatchers. Wilson was arrested and charged with Disorderly Conduct, Telephone Misuse, and Intoxicated Public Disturbance. CASE# 34182-21.