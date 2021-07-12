Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lexington Park, MD

St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office On View Arrests

By St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office
Bay Net
 19 days ago

Disorderly Conduct- On July 1, 2021, Dep. Forbes responded to the 21600 block of Great Mills Road in Lexington Park, for the reported disorderly individual. Contact was made with the owner of the business who advised John Andrew Wilson, age 45 of Hollywood, was causing a disturbance inside the business and then began to strike the glass windows to the business. Wilson then proceeded to lay down and block the entrance of the business not allowing customers to enter or exit the business. Wilson also called 911 repeatedly and did not have an emergency and was uncooperative with 911 dispatchers. Wilson was arrested and charged with Disorderly Conduct, Telephone Misuse, and Intoxicated Public Disturbance. CASE# 34182-21.

www.thebaynet.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Leonardtown, MD
State
California State
City
Park Hall, MD
City
Lexington Park, MD
Saint Mary's County, MD
Crime & Safety
California, MD
Crime & Safety
City
California, MD
City
Hollywood, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
City
Mechanicsville, MD
Lexington Park, MD
Crime & Safety
Leonardtown, MD
Crime & Safety
County
Saint Mary's County, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Andrew Wilson#Asia Myra Harnden#Dfc#Assault 1st And#Jenna Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

In one-two punch to Trump, Justice Dept OK's release of taxes, memo

WASHINGTON, July 30 (Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump suffered twin setbacks on Friday when the Justice Department cleared the way to release his tax records and disclosed a memo showing he urged top officials last year to falsely claim his election defeat was "corrupt." The department, reversing course from...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Justice Department says Trump's tax returns should be released

The Justice Department on Friday said the Treasury Department must turn over former President Trump ’s long-sought tax returns to the Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee. In a memo from the Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel (OLC), acting Assistant Attorney General Dawn Johnsen said the Treasury Department was...

Comments / 0

Community Policy