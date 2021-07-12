Cancel
How a D.C. building collapse changed the tune of the Bowser administration

By Columnist
Washington Post
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat a difference a shocking building collapse makes in the finely tuned political minds of the Bowser administration. Only seven months ago, D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) was praising her Department of Consumer and Regulatory Affairs (DCRA), which oversees building inspections and construction compliance, for making “significant progress over the past several years in improving processes and operations.”

