Bryan Ford Shares His Number One Tip For New Bakers

By Lauren Cahn
 18 days ago
When Joanna and Chip Gaines' Magnolia Network makes its debut on July 15, so too will "The Artisan's Kitchen," featuring the recipes of New Orleans-based Afro-Honduran baker and cookbook author, Bryan Ford, according to Deadline. Ford will, of course, be on hand, offering his unique perspective. As reported previously, Ford has been on a mission to introduce and raise appreciation for baking traditions that go far beyond what we see in French patisseries (which many of us have been conditioned to view as the bakery standard-bearer), starting with his first cookbook, "New World Sourdough," (via Food & Wine).

