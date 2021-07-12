Bryan Ford Shares His Number One Tip For New Bakers

Jayne Jones was a happy and healthy middle-aged woman. Or so she thought. But on her 44th birthday, instead of enjoying a big party, she landed in the emergency room. Her blood pressure was off the charts, blood sugar level at a whopping 600 and she was just minutes away from having a stroke. She was diagnosed as severely diabetic and then ended up going blind for 15 days. She was sent home with medication to join the 34 million Americans who struggle with Type 2 Diabetes. But Jayne wouldn’t have it. She changed her diet and eliminated all sugar, fruit, flour and snacking. She wore out her sneakers. In less than five months, she lost 60 lbs., was medicine free and her eyesight returned to 20/20. All accomplished by pure lifestyle change.