Laurinburg Exchange

Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Ashley Drive reported to the police department on Thursday that unknown persons entered her 2017 Honda Civic and removed a Dravo pistol valued at $400 damage. There was no report on any damage done to the vehicle.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Port Street reported to the police department on Saturday that unknown persons took their 2020 blue Yamaha Raptor ATV valued at $8,600 from their storage building.

LAURINBURG —A resident of Carver Street reported to the police department on Sunday that electrical wiring valued at $1,200 was taken from the residence. There were signs of forced entry through the rear door.

Larceny

LAURINBURG —Tree Man Tree Removal reported to the police department on Friday that while on Candlewood Circle a STIHL weedeater valued at $500 was taken.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Raleigh Street reported to the police department on Friday that three air conditioning units valued at $5,500 were taken from the residence.

LAURINBURG — A resident of West Boulevard reported to the police department on Sunday that an air conditioning unit, pocketbook and a bottle of prescription pills were taken.

LAURINBURG — A 47-year-old resident of Virginia reported to the police department on Sunday that unknown persons had taken their wedding ring set valued at $600 from them while at the Quality Inn.

LAURINBURG —A resident of South Pine Street reported to the police department on Sunday that their male brown pit bull puppy valued at $1,000 was taken.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Elizabeth Ann Barton, 24, of Mallow Avenue in Laurel Hill was arrested Thursday for a probation violation. She was given a $1,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Ronshe Gunter, 25, of East Vance Street was arrested on an order for arrest for speeding and driving with his license revoked. He was given a $1,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Kadedra Ellison, 24, of Kennedy Street was arrested Friday for warrants out of Hoke County for felony larceny, felony conspiracy, misdemeanor larceny and trespassing. She was given a $3,000 bond.

LAURINBURG —Christopher Chavis, 31, of Hamlet was arrested Friday for misdemeanor larceny and resisting arrest. He was given a $1,000 bond.

LAURINBURG —Alfonzo Clark, 43, of Pea Bridge Road was arrested Friday for failure to appear in Scotland County. He was given a $10,000 bond.

LAURINBURG —Diamond Cunter, 26, of Bunch Road was arrested Friday on warrants for simple assault, trespassing, communicating threats and breaking and entering. She was given a $1,500 bond.

LAURINBURG —William Manning, 25, of Deerfield Circle was arrested Friday for disorderly conduct. He was released to a family member.

LAURINBURG —Edward McCrimmon, 37, of Lee’s Mill Road was arrested Saturday for carrying a concealed weapon. He was released on a written promise to appear.

LAURINBURG — Michelle Hasty, 52 of Lee’s Mill Road was arrested Saturday on a warrant for assault and communicating threats. Her bond was not given.

LAURINBURG — Jennifer Fox, 45, of Laurel Hill was arrested Sunday for failure to appear in Wake County. She was given a $2,500 bond.

LAURINBURG —Rhonda Martin, 36, of Beta Street was arrested Sunday for simple affray. She was given a $1,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Adreana Marks, 34, of Aberdeen Road was arrested Sunday for simple affray. She was given a $1,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Keith McRavin, 55, of East Vance Street was arrested Sunday for failure to appear in Scotland County. He was given a $2,500 bond.

