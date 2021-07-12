Cancel
Vehicle Services Temporarily Unavailable at County Clerk Offices Due to System Issue

nolangroupmedia.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises Kentuckians that all County Clerk offices are temporarily unable to process vehicle-related transactions due to intermittent system issues. County Clerks use KYTC’s Automated Vehicle Information System (AVIS) to process transactions such as vehicle registrations, transfers and vehicle titling. “Our team of programmers is working...

