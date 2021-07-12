Ameren Illinois electric vehicle charging plan approved

CENTRAL ILLINOIS, Ill (WCIA) – Some Ameren customers are being scammed out of thousands of dollars. Now the company has a warning for you. Ameren said there have been 75 reports. 5 customers have been scammed out of more than $3,000. The scammer will call or text and say they’re in the area in an Ameren truck. They’ll tell customers they checked a meter and noticed over-due payments. They’ll ask you to download an app, like Venmo or Cash App, to pay, and then your money is gone.