That Time Star Wars' Mark Hamill Was Pranked By Billy Dee Williams During Royal Family Encounter

Everyone loves a good throwback, and that goes double if Star Wars is involved. Mark Hamill doesn’t seem to be lacking in the throwback department, and you just know when he shares an old photo chances are there are some familiar and iconic faces. This time, Hamill has shared a hilarious prank that Billy Dee Williams (who plays Lando in the Star Wars franchise) played on him back when the two were much younger during a royal family visit. And the throwback photo captures the prank’s payoff moment perfectly.

