That Time Star Wars' Mark Hamill Was Pranked By Billy Dee Williams During Royal Family Encounter

For some, Star Wars isn't just a movie series. It's a way of life. It brings something new to this ever-expanding universe, offering fresh ideas and challenges, just as every sequel has in the past. But to get from The Phantom Menace to The Last Jedi has been quite a journey, and it would have never happened without the original trilogy. For some, those three movies are the defining essence of Star Wars. And just in time for the holidays, we look back at how it all came to be with the classic documentary From Star Wars to Jedi: The Making of a Saga.