Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal St. Johns, Inland St. Johns by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 09:41:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 13:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck! Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Jacksonville on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Coastal St. Johns; Inland St. Johns SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN ST. JOHNS COUNTY UNTIL 130 PM EDT * At 1250 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm near World Golf Village, or 10 miles west of Saint Augustine, moving northwest at 5 mph. * Winds in excess of 45 mph and minor flooding due to heavy rainfall is possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Fruit Cove, World Golf Village, Picolata, Switzerland and Bakersville.