Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Johns County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal St. Johns, Inland St. Johns by NWS

weather.gov
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 09:41:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 13:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck! Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Jacksonville on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Coastal St. Johns; Inland St. Johns SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN ST. JOHNS COUNTY UNTIL 130 PM EDT * At 1250 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm near World Golf Village, or 10 miles west of Saint Augustine, moving northwest at 5 mph. * Winds in excess of 45 mph and minor flooding due to heavy rainfall is possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Fruit Cove, World Golf Village, Picolata, Switzerland and Bakersville.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saint Augustine, FL
City
Switzerland, FL
City
Jacksonville, FL
City
Fruit Cove, FL
County
Saint Johns County, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Saint Augustine
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Severe Weather#National Weather Service#Coastal St Johns#Nws Jacksonville#Northwestern St
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
Country
Switzerland
News Break
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

In one-two punch to Trump, Justice Dept OK's release of taxes, memo

WASHINGTON, July 30 (Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump suffered twin setbacks on Friday when the Justice Department cleared the way to release his tax records and disclosed a memo showing he urged top officials last year to falsely claim his election defeat was "corrupt." The department, reversing course from...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Justice Department says Trump's tax returns should be released

The Justice Department on Friday said the Treasury Department must turn over former President Trump ’s long-sought tax returns to the Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee. In a memo from the Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel (OLC), acting Assistant Attorney General Dawn Johnsen said the Treasury Department was...
SciencePosted by
CNN

Five takeaways on the science behind CDC’s latest mask guidance

CNN — With surges in Covid-19 cases driven by the Delta variant, most Americans are now being advised to wear masks indoors – regardless of vaccination status – by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Since CDC guidelines updated Tuesday, we have learned more about the science that...

Comments / 0

Community Policy