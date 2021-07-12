Special Weather Statement issued for Jones by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-12 12:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: High winds can bring down trees and large limbs resulting in serious injury or property damage. Exercise extreme caution when outdoors during such strong winds...and be especially aware of older trees. Target Area: Jones A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHEASTERN JONES COUNTY THROUGH 1230 PM CDT At 1151 AM CDT, Meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm near Macedonia, or 10 miles northwest of Richton, moving northeast at 35 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Ovett.