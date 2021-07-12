Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Volusia County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Volusia, Inland Volusia by NWS

weather.gov
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 09:41:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 13:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Coastal Volusia; Inland Volusia SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN VOLUSIA COUNTY UNTIL 130 PM EDT At 1250 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles southwest of Daytona Beach Airport, or 7 miles southwest of Port Orange, moving northwest at 20 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Daytona Beach, Port Orange, Ormond Beach, New Smyrna Beach and South Daytona.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Daytona Beach, FL
City
Ormond Beach, FL
City
Port Orange, FL
City
South Daytona, FL
County
Volusia County, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Coastal#Doppler
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

In one-two punch to Trump, Justice Dept OK's release of taxes, memo

WASHINGTON, July 30 (Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump suffered twin setbacks on Friday when the Justice Department cleared the way to release his tax records and disclosed a memo showing he urged top officials last year to falsely claim his election defeat was "corrupt." The department, reversing course from...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Justice Department says Trump's tax returns should be released

The Justice Department on Friday said the Treasury Department must turn over former President Trump ’s long-sought tax returns to the Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee. In a memo from the Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel (OLC), acting Assistant Attorney General Dawn Johnsen said the Treasury Department was...
SciencePosted by
CNN

Five takeaways on the science behind CDC’s latest mask guidance

CNN — With surges in Covid-19 cases driven by the Delta variant, most Americans are now being advised to wear masks indoors – regardless of vaccination status – by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Since CDC guidelines updated Tuesday, we have learned more about the science that...

Comments / 0

Community Policy