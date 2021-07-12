Flood Warning issued for Hancock, McDonough by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-12 10:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-16 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Hancock; McDonough FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT NOON CDT TODAY FOR SOUTHEASTERN HANCOCK AND SOUTHWESTERN MCDONOUGH COUNTIES Flood waters have since receded, with roads opening back up. Flooding is no longer expected to pose an immediate threat, as showers and storms may be possible this afternoon. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.alerts.weather.gov
