Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Miami-dade County, FL

Flood Advisory issued for Miami-Dade by NWS

weather.gov
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 12:34:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Miami-Dade The National Weather Service in Miami has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southern Broward County in southeastern Florida Northern Miami-Dade County in southeastern Florida * Until 315 PM EDT. * At 1249 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Fort Lauderdale, Pembroke Pines, Hollywood, Miramar, Davie, Plantation, Tamarac, Hallandale, Miami Gardens, Lauderhill, North Miami, North Miami Beach, Oakland Park, Aventura, Lauderdale Lakes, Dania Beach, Sunny Isles Beach, West Park, Wilton Manors and Lazy Lake. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Miami-dade County, FL
City
Wilton Manors, FL
State
Florida State
City
Tamarac, FL
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
City
North Miami, FL
City
Oakland Park, FL
City
Davie, FL
City
Lauderhill, FL
City
Hollywood, FL
City
Lauderdale Lakes, FL
City
Lazy Lake, FL
City
Sunny Isles Beach, FL
City
Pembroke Pines, FL
City
Miami Beach, FL
City
Aventura, FL
City
Miramar, FL
City
Hallandale Beach, FL
City
North Miami Beach, FL
City
West Park, FL
City
Dania Beach, FL
City
Miami Gardens, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#National Weather Service#Flood Advisory#Plantation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

In one-two punch to Trump, Justice Dept OK's release of taxes, memo

WASHINGTON, July 30 (Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump suffered twin setbacks on Friday when the Justice Department cleared the way to release his tax records and disclosed a memo showing he urged top officials last year to falsely claim his election defeat was "corrupt." The department, reversing course from...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Justice Department says Trump's tax returns should be released

The Justice Department on Friday said the Treasury Department must turn over former President Trump ’s long-sought tax returns to the Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee. In a memo from the Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel (OLC), acting Assistant Attorney General Dawn Johnsen said the Treasury Department was...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reuters

U.S. issues new Cuba sanctions, Biden promises more to come

WASHINGTON, July 30 (Reuters) - The United States imposed sanctions on the Cuban police force and two of its leaders on Friday in response to the Havana government's crackdown on protesters, and President Joe Biden promised Cuban-American leaders more actions were coming. The U.S. Treasury Department said the sanctions, which...

Comments / 0

Community Policy