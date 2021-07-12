Flood Advisory issued for Miami-Dade by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 12:34:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Miami-Dade The National Weather Service in Miami has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southern Broward County in southeastern Florida Northern Miami-Dade County in southeastern Florida * Until 315 PM EDT. * At 1249 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Fort Lauderdale, Pembroke Pines, Hollywood, Miramar, Davie, Plantation, Tamarac, Hallandale, Miami Gardens, Lauderhill, North Miami, North Miami Beach, Oakland Park, Aventura, Lauderdale Lakes, Dania Beach, Sunny Isles Beach, West Park, Wilton Manors and Lazy Lake. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.