Southwick, MA

Carvana’s plans to pave over acres of beautiful farmland in Southwick not welcome (Letters)

Nirvana may be a transcendent state of mind, but Carvana is the opposite of enlightenment. Their land use plan for the small town of Southwick looks like a huge concrete airplane dropped onto a sea of asphalt—destroying 66 acres of beautifully intact and ever rarer farmland, in a Right to Farm community, no less! If that’s enlightenment, I’ll eat my fender. It does NOT deserve a special permit. They sell cars on the internet—let them find some already existing industrial park to sprawl in, and leave Southwick alone.

Comments / 2

