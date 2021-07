KNIGHTS LANDING (CBS13) – The Yolo County Sheriff’s Office turned to underwater robots to find the body of 18-year-old Ahmir Watson, who went missing in the Sacramento River this week while saving his younger brother. “That’s my baby, I just want my baby back,” said his father, Jacques Watson. Watson was broken-hearted, watching and waiting. He says he’s praying the dive teams bring his son’s body to the surface. “You’re powerless over these types of things,” he said. On Wednesday, Ahmir Watson jumped in to help his kid brother, who got caught in the dangerous current near Third Beach and Knight’s Landing along the...