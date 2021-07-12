Cancel
Celebrities

PregnantNicole Franzel Calls Approaching C-Section 'Terrifying': 'Never Had a Surgery in My Life'

By Benjamin VanHoose
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNicole Franzel is dreading her upcoming caesarean section. The Big Brother alum, 29, is currently expecting her first baby with husband Victor Arroyo — a son they'll name Victor Arroyo IV with the nickname "Arrow." In an update shared on Instagram Saturday, Franzel shared that "Arrow is still breech" and she's "now officially scheduled for a c-section which is terrifying to me." She did not say when she is scheduled to deliver her baby.

