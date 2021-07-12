PregnantNicole Franzel Calls Approaching C-Section 'Terrifying': 'Never Had a Surgery in My Life'
Nicole Franzel is dreading her upcoming caesarean section. The Big Brother alum, 29, is currently expecting her first baby with husband Victor Arroyo — a son they'll name Victor Arroyo IV with the nickname "Arrow." In an update shared on Instagram Saturday, Franzel shared that "Arrow is still breech" and she's "now officially scheduled for a c-section which is terrifying to me." She did not say when she is scheduled to deliver her baby.people.com
