Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Phoebe Bridgers Unveils Fall Tour Dates

By Jem Aswad
SFGate
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a year-plus as one of the most active livestream performers in the music business, Phoebe Bridgers is finally getting to do a proper tour behind her Grammy-nominated “Punisher” album. Using an awesome faux-heavy metal font, complete with flames, for the tour poster below, the initial brace of dates span September and October and include her first-ever headlining show at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, as well as several previously announced festival dates such as Bonnaroo, Pitchfork, Governors Ball and Austin City Limits.

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phoebe Bridgers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Birmingham#Music Festival#Ticketmaster#Bonnaroo Pitchfork#L A Based#Saddest Factory#Unpaused#The Bail Project#Ma#Al#Greek#Ga#Variety S Newsletter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Verizon
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Music
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Los Angeles, CAmxdwn.com

Kat Von D Announces Fall 2021 Tour Dates

Well-known tattoo artist turned singer Kat Von D has announced upcoming U.S. tour dates for the fall in support of her debut album titled Love Made Me Do It. The tour dates will be supported by electronic rock duo Prayers. The four date tour will kick off on September 27...
Musicpremierguitar.com

John Mayer Announces 2022 Tour Dates

John Mayer has announced concerts for his Sob Rock Tour 2022, kicking off Thursday, February 17, in Albany, New York, running through Thursday, April 28 in Chicago, Illinois. Produced by Live Nation, the tour features stops in New York at the new UBS Arena in Belmont Park (March 1st) and Madison Square Garden (February 20), and two nights at the Forum in Inglewood, California (March 13 & March 15), among others. Tickets go on sale starting Friday, July 23rd, at 11 AM @ JohnMayer.com. A full listing of tour dates can be found below.
Musicq106fm.com

Volbeat announces fall headlining tour

Volbeat has announced their first headlining shows in nearly two years. Kicking off September 24, the eight-date trek includes stops in Atlanta, Oklahoma City, San Diego, Los Angeles, Pasa Robles and Oakland, CA, and San Antonio and Lubbock, TX. The Hu, Twin Temple and Municipal Waste will be the openers on select dates. Dates are scheduled through October 10. Tickets go on sale July 23 at 10 a.m. local time at Volbeat’s website.
MusicPosted by
106.3 The Buzz

Volbeat Book Fall 2021 U.S. Tour Dates Around Festivals

Volbeat are making the most of their trip stateside this fall for a pair of festival appearances. The group have now bridged the gap between the two stops with a fall tour that will feature a number of special guests along the way. Volbeat will officially kick off their U.S....
Musicvanyaland.com

Band in the USA: LANY unveil fall North American tour

Editor’s Note: With society’s gradual re-opening and our overall return to normalcy, there has been a deluge of tour announcements. Band in the USA keeps you updated on the shows you need to know about, and just who might be soon coming to town. ***. In a world filled with...
Musicgratefulweb.com

Josh Ritter confirms select run of solo tour dates this fall

Acclaimed writer and musician Josh Ritter confirms a select run of fall tour dates to celebrate the release of his forthcoming novel, The Great Glorious Goddamn of It All, set for release on September 7 via HarperCollins. The intimate solo performances begin in Los Angeles on September 21 and includes stops at Brooklyn’s St. Anne’s Church, San Francisco’s The Independent, Chicago’s Old Town School of Folk, DC’s Sixth & I and more. General on sale begins on Friday, July 23 at 10AM local time at joshritter.com/#tourdates. Full routing can be found below, which also includes details on Ritter’s book tour dates.
New York City, NYgratefulweb.com

Lake Street Dive confirms additional fall tour dates

In support of Lake Street Dive’s acclaimed album Obviously, the band is set to perform around the U.S this summer and fall. The run of dates includes headline performances at Los Angeles’ The Wiltern, New Orleans’ Civic Theatre and Charlotte’s Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre as well as sold out shows at New York City’s SummerStage and Denver’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre. The group is also set to appear at Newport Folk Festival, Moon River Festival and Minnesota State Fair. See below for the full tour schedule.
Musicmxdwn.com

The Black Keys Announces Three-Date Fall 2021 World Tour of America Dates

Rock turned blues band The Black Keys announced their ironically called 2021 Tour “World Tour of America.” The three-dates-tour will start on September 20th at the Classic Center in Athens, GA (not Greece), the tour will the travel to St. Petersburg, Florida, not to confuse with Russia. The last day of the tour, September 23rd in Oxford, Mississippi. It is obvious that there’s a certain theme to this tour. The band will then shortly after play at the Pilgrimage festival in Tennessee. The lineup for the festival will also include, Maren Morris, Cage The Elephant and others.
Musicwvli927.com

Brian Wilson Rolls Out Fall ‘Greatest Hits’ Tour Dates

Brian Wilson has just announced a 14-date fall run playing his greatest hits. The East Coast and Midwest trek begins on October 5th in Huntington, New York at The Paramount and runs through October 23rd at Waukegan, Illinois' Genesee Theatre. Once again, Wilson will be joined by fellow Beach Boys Al Jardine and Blondie Chaplin.
MusicNME

The Avalanches announce North American tour dates

The Avalanches have announced a North American tour, kicking off early next year. The 13-stop circuit is held in celebration of the electronic duo’s 2020 album ‘We Will Always Love You’. For the tour, they will head to New York, Boston, Chicago, Toronto, Vancouver, Portland and San Francisco, among other cities.
EntertainmentSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Phoebe Bridgers sells out the Pageant

Update: This show is sold out. Original post: Phoebe Bridgers’ “Reunion Tour” comes to the Pageant with a show at 8 p.m. Sept. 3. Reserved tickets start at $49 and go on sale at noon July 16 at ticketmaster.com. Get more information at thepageant.com.
Musicmxdwn.com

Elvis Costello & The Imposters Announces Fall 2021 Hello Again Tour Dates

Punk-rocker Elvis Costello and his band The Imposters say “Hello Again” in their new tour starting this Fall. Just a few days ago the artist announced an all-spanish version of his album This Year’s Model. The September release is not the only non-english revision that Costello is working on. In May he reworked his newest album Hey, Clockface with a french EP called La Face de Pendule à Coucou. The EP also featured Punk icon Iggy Pop. In April, it was announced that Costello would be covering never released Johnny Cash song, alongside The Lumineers and others for the album Forever Words (Expanded Version).
Musicwfpk.org

Rolling Stones announce fall tour

Venerable road warriors The Rolling Stones are finally getting back on the road. The legendary rockers are embarking on the tour initially planned for last year before being postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic– plus they’ve added a few dates as well, including the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival October 13th.
New York City, NYPosted by
defpen

Tinashe Shares The ‘333’ Tracklist, Shares Dates For Fall Tour

Tinashe is back! The singer-songwriter extraordinaire has announced that she is releasing a new album called 333 on August 6. The 16-track project includes features from Jeremih, Kaash Paige, Buddy, Wax Motif, Quiet Child and AB. In addition, Kaytranada contributed a bit of production to the new release. While she didn’t fully go into detail about the release, Tinashe did provide a cryptic about what fans can expect from her next project.
Musicedmidentity.com

Hayden James Releases New Single and Tour Dates

Hayden James teams up with fellow Aussies Crooked Colours to create a fresh and funky bop after announcing a North American tour. Hayden James has proven to be a powerhouse in the dance music scene since his first release “Permission to Love” in 2013. Since then, he has honed his craft and collaborated with a multitude of artists to create a repertoire that spans across the boundaries of dance music to include indie and pop-infused sounds. He does this again with his latest track, “Rather Be With You,” featuring the vocalist from Australian indie-electronic team Crooked Colours, Phil Slabber.
Rock Musiciconvsicon.com

DAUGHTRY Annoucnces ‘Dearly Beloved’ Album And Fall 2021 Tour Dates

With three years since their last album, Daughtry announces new LP, Dearly Beloved due out September 17 and now available for PRE-ORDER TODAY HERE. The 13-track album features the Billboard Hard Rock Digital Songs Sales Chart #1 and Top 20 Active Rock Radio Hit ‘Heavy Is the Crown,’ along with instant pre-order gift track ‘Lioness’ –– AVAILABLE EVERYWHERE HERE – via Dogtree Records and ADA Worldwide. This news comes coupled with the announcement of the band’s upcoming headlining in-person tour kicking off this November 2021 and featuring rock legends and fellow collaborators Sevendust, Tremonti and Travis Bracht – on sale here.
NFLBLABBERMOUTH.NET

NONPOINT Announces More Summer/Fall 2021 Tour Dates

NONPOINT has announced a number of tour dates for this September and October. Commented singer Elias Soriano: "We're coming out of the pandemic swinging! The bands and the shows will leave fans talking for weeks.. Production is new, show is brand new, deep cuts from our catalog and our most ruthless setlist ever. 'It's About To Explode, Part 1' is the swing of the bat and first contact."

Comments / 0

Community Policy