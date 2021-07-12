Phoebe Bridgers Unveils Fall Tour Dates

Rock turned blues band The Black Keys announced their ironically called 2021 Tour “World Tour of America.” The three-dates-tour will start on September 20th at the Classic Center in Athens, GA (not Greece), the tour will the travel to St. Petersburg, Florida, not to confuse with Russia. The last day of the tour, September 23rd in Oxford, Mississippi. It is obvious that there’s a certain theme to this tour. The band will then shortly after play at the Pilgrimage festival in Tennessee. The lineup for the festival will also include, Maren Morris, Cage The Elephant and others.