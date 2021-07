According to reports from Spanish news outlet Fichajes, Manchester City have contacted representatives of Barcelona youngster Ilaix Moriba. The famed La Masia academy of Barcelona is known for producing talented footballers and Ilaix Moriba, 18, is one of those to have graduated from them and break into the first team last season. He went on to make 18 appearances in the senior team under Ronald Koeman and also became the fifth-youngest player to score in Barcelona’s history.