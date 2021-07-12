Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Miami Dolphins fans! Say yes to a Bowden, Locksley, Perry WC package

By Matthew Serniak
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMiami Dolphins fans may not get to see it but a Wild Cat package that features Lynn Bowden, Jr., Malcolm Perry, and Kai Locksley could be very exciting. When you get into the dog days of July and not a ton is happening in the world of professional football and you want anything to happen that relates to your team so that you can digest and analyze it, you can easily start hallucinating about all sorts of things.

phinphanatic.com

Comments / 0

FanSided

FanSided

117K+
Followers
309K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Luck
Person
Colin Cowherd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The 2008 Wildcat#The Wildcat#This Super Wildcat#The Super Wildcat#Stone Cold
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
News Break
NFL
News Break
Lacrosse
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
BrownsDigest

Predicting How The AFC North Finishes

The AFC North should be once again a decently strong division in 2021. Cleveland and Baltimore are looked at as contenders in the AFC and even the Cincinnati Bengals should be improved. There are legitimate questions about the Pittsburgh Steelers, but they could be solid with everything going right. With...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Tim Tebow drops jaws with amazing TD catch via Trevor Lawrence

With the Jacksonville Jaguars training camp currently underway, it seems like Tim Tebow and Trevor Lawrence are already forming a connection between each other. Footage was released on Twitter, which shows the 2021 first round pick rolling out in the pocket and slinging it to the former first rounder in the endzone.
NFLPosted by
CowboyMaven

Stephon Gilmore Trade to Cowboys? Costs In Rumored Patriots Deal

FRISCO - The Stephen Gilmore saga continues to evolve as training camp draws near. The Patriots All-Pro cornerback didn't attend the club's mandatory minicamp this summer as he continues to hold out for a new contract. Gilmore, 30, is entering the final year of his five-year, $65 million deal with...
NFLclemsonjunkies.com

NFL Releases Statement on Deshaun Watson Situation After News of Criminal Complaints

Earlier in the week, Rusty Hardin, the attorney defending Deshaun Watson against sexual misconduct allegations, disclosed that ten women have filed criminal complaints against the Texans quarterback. While eight of those women are among the 22 to have previously filed civil claims against the former Clemson standout, two of the...
NFLchatsports.com

Denver Broncos trade options with the Miami Dolphins

Denver Broncos 2021 offseason - Xavien Howard. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports. The Denver Broncos are getting set for training camp just like the rest of the teams in the NFL, and general manager George Paton has plenty of work yet to be done. Although the primary moves yet to be made will be final roster cuts and perhaps a veteran addition or two, there’s always a chance that the Broncos could strike a trade with another team.
NFLBlogging The Boys

Dallas Cowboys land stud CB in an intriguing hypothetical trade scenario

Over the past several years the Dallas Cowboys have become a team who don’t mind trading away draft capital in order to acquire players to upgrade the roster. Amari Cooper and Robert Quinn were acquired in such a way, and now there’s a hypothetical trade scenario being put forward right now about the Cowboys and Xavien Howard.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Colts get devastating Carson Wentz injury news during first week of camp

When the Indianapolis Colts traded for Carson Wentz, some fans were against the idea considering he was borderline unplayable for the Eagles last season. Having said that, we also had a three-year sample size of Wentz being one of the best playmaking quarterbacks in the entire NFL. After all, he took the Eagles to the playoffs in 2019 with a makeshift offensive line and a receiving corps made up of practice squad regulars.
NFLPosted by
Awesome 98

Patrick Mahomes Now a Part Owner of Two Professional Sports Teams

Patrick Mahomes, and his soon to be wife, Brittany, are making waves in sports outside of football. Last year, Patrick became part of the ownership group of Major League Baseball's Kansas City Royals. His fiancé, Brittany, has an ownership stake in Kansas City's National Women's Soccer League team. Patrick has now added a second ownership opportunity by joining Major League Soccer's Sporting KC.
NFLPosted by
ABC News

San Francisco 49ers' Trey Lance signs rookie deal; New York Jets' Zach Wilson last unsigned top pick

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance signed his rookie contract Wednesday, leaving  New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson as the last unsigned first-round selection from the 2021 draft. Lance, the No. 3 overall pick, signed his fully guaranteed four-year, $34.1 million contract with the 49ers and is set to practice for the first time in training camp. The announcement was made by his agency, CAA Football. With Wilson still unsigned, the Jets conducted their first practice Wednesday with only two quarterbacks, Mike White and James Morgan, neither of whom has regular-season experience. White, a former Dallas Cowboys draft pick and Jets practice-squad player in 2020, took the first-team reps. Coach Robert Saleh continued to downplay Wilson's absence. "On the business side of it, there are a lot of things that come into play," he said. "[GM] Joe [Douglas] has a great handle on it. When he signs, he signs. There are 89 guys who...
NFLWashington Post

Ryan Fitzpatrick will almost certainly be WFT’s starter. Ron Rivera wants him to earn it.

RICHMOND — In his first few days at training camp with the Washington Football Team, Ryan Fitzpatrick has looked, acted and been treated like the starting quarterback. The 38-year-old with the $10 million deal has taken the most first-team reps in practice, spoken to the media in the starter’s slot and been a focus of several teammates when they were discussing how the offense can improve from last season.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Tim Tebow fails to crack Top 50 NFL player sales list

The NFL Players Association recently released the top 50 NFL player sales list. Not surprisingly, Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence ranked eight. On the other hand, Tim Tebow missed the cut. How can this be possible if the former Gator has one of the top-selling jerseys in the league? One closer look at the list sheds light on the reason for the snub.
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

Insight into Tua Tagovailoa, Deshaun Watson, and Miami Dolphins’ QB situation

If football weren’t such a cold, ruthless meritocracy, there’d be a little more sympathy and certainly a lot more patience for Tua Tagovailoa…and perhaps not as much chatter about the Dolphins being interested in Deshaun Watson. The Miami Dolphins’ second-year quarterback is the first to admit he wasn’t great as a rookie. But he certainly wasn’t terrible either.

Comments / 0

Community Policy