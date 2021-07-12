Cancel
Jovnell Moyes: Dmitry Heard, Haiti’s presidential defense chief, traveled to Colombia and other countries several times before the assassination. The world

By Herb Brewer
houstonianonline.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleView: What does the alleged mastermind of the assassination of the Haitian president know about the prisoner?. “We learned of the commissioner through the Interpol task force in Colombia Dmitry Heard, Head of the Public Security Division of the National Palace HaitiHas used Colombia as a mode of transport for Ecuador, Panama and the Dominican Republic. “Colombian Director General of Police George Louis Vargas told a news conference.

houstonianonline.com

Comments / 5

