Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

Tennis star Osaka gets own line of Barbie dolls

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F49rX_0auVSnlH00

(Reuters) - Four-time Grand Slam singles champion Naomi Osaka now has her own line of Barbie dolls.

The 23-year-old world No. 2 tennis player, who has used her position to call attention to issues of police violence and racial inequality, became a part of Mattel Inc’s push to make its iconic toy line more diverse with dolls based on different role models and professions.

“It’s such an honor to be a part of the Barbie Role Model series, and to remind young girls that they can make a difference in the world. I want young girls everywhere to feel empowered to dream big,” Osaka, who grew up idolizing 23-times Grand Slam champion Serena Williams, said in a statement.

Mattel’s tie-up with Japan’s Osaka is the latest example of brands becoming more comfortable with taking a stand on social issues and banking on partnerships with female athletes to pull in new customers.

In April, Gap Inc’s Athleta brand signed four-time Olympic gymnastics champion Simone Biles for a new apparel partnership, with a focus on diversity and inclusion.

Mattel also has Barbie dolls modeled on U.S. soccer player Alex Morgan and Olympic fencer Ibtihaj Muhammad.

“Barbie is committed to celebrating real-life role models... remarkable women who are breaking boundaries and inspiring the next generation,” Mattel said in a statement, announcing the Osaka doll that is sporting a Nike tennis outfit and a racket.

Osaka, who did not compete in the Wimbledon championships for personal reasons, following her withdrawal from the French Open for a mental health break, will be competing in the Tokyo Olympics later this month.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

151K+
Followers
185K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Serena Williams
Person
Simone Biles
Person
Alex Morgan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doll#Mattel Inc#Grand Slam#Gap Inc#Athleta#Nike#French
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tennis
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Sports
Related
Tenniswmleader.com

Roger Federer on ‘terrible’ family heartache

Written by Sam Goodwin. This article originally appeared on Yahoo Sports Australia. Roger Federer has opened up about life in the biosecurity bubble at Wimbledon, saying it’s “terrible” being away from his family. The Swiss legend become the oldest man in the Open Era to reach the Wimbledon quarter-finals on...
TennisPosted by
Sports Illustrated

Pete Sampras Is Doing Just Fine

Each summer Sports Illustrated revisits, remembers and rethinks some of the biggest names and most important stories of our sporting past. This year’s WHERE ARE THEY NOW? crop features a Flying Fish and a Captain, jet packs and NFTs, the Commerce Comet and the Say Hey Kid. Come back all week for more.
SocietyHuffingtonPost

The Olympics Don’t Want Black Women To Win

There is no grace for Black women at the 2021 Olympics. On Thursday, the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency announced that 21-year-old Sha’Carri Richardson will be placed on a 30-day suspension after she tested positive for THC, the psychoactive compound in marijuana. This disqualifies her from competing in the 100-meter race, in which she conquered her opponents, became the fastest woman in America and earned her instant stardom.
TennisPosted by
FanBuzz

Novak Djokovic Married His High School Sweetheart

There are five tennis players who have stood above the rest the past two decades: Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic. Federer, Nadal, Williams and Murray remain great, but Djokovic is still at the peak of his powers. The 19-time Grand Slam champion is the...
NBAPosted by
HollywoodLife

LeBron James Brings Wife & Adorable Daughter Zhuri, 6, To ‘Space Jam 2’ Premiere — Photos

Six-year-old Zhuri James had a special night out with her parents, LeBron and Savannah James, at the ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ premiere on July 12. LeBron James was the man of the hour at the July 12 premiere of his new movie, Space Jam: A New Legacy. His beautiful wife, Savannah James, was by his side for the big night, and the pair’s youngest child, Zhuri James, was also in attendance. LeBron and Savannah posed for a bunch of photos together on the red carpet, and were joined by Zhuri for a family shot, as well. Savannah looked stunning in her strapless green dress, while Zhuri was too cute in her floral frock and sandals.
Tennisgoodhousekeeping.com

Naomi Osaka Fans Are Losing It Over Her Boyfriend Cordae's Comment on Her Instagram

Naomi Osaka can't stop and won't stop dominating the tennis court. Recently, the 23-year-old tennis star was named the best athlete in women's sports at the ESPYS and will soon be representing Japan at the 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games. While Naomi continues to thrive, she looks to her boyfriend, 23-year-old rapper Cordae, for support off the court.
Celebritiesrnbcincy.com

Sha’Carri Richardson Looked Stunning At This Year’s ESPY Awards

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Track sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson made a red carpet appearance at the ESPY Awards on Saturday. The appearance is the first for the 21-year-old after the controversy surrounding her positive marijuana test and suspension from the Olympics last month. In spite...
AdvocacyPosted by
rolling out

Olympic legend Allyson Felix explains monetary gift to 20 track athletes

The most decorated female Olympic track star of all time is also one of its most beneficent. Allyson Felix, who has won six Olympic gold medals and 11 world championship titles so far, is creating a fund that will provide $10K each for 20 female track stars. Felix is doing this in order to augment the personal funds of women who become mothers but still want to pursue their Olympic dreams, much like Felix is currently doing.
Tennisnickiswift.com

How Much Is Naomi Osaka Actually Worth?

Naomi Osaka is a dominating force in the world of tennis, but it was actually her dad who steered her towards the sport. "After seeing Venus and Serena Williams at the French Open in 1999 and learning how their father had trained them, Francois was inspired to follow a similar path with his daughters," per Biography. That's why, when Osaka's family relocated to the United States from Japan when she was just 3 years old, both she and her sister started playing tennis. While the siblings trained with their dad, their mom worked to take care of the family financially.
TennisPosted by
POPSUGAR

Naomi Osaka Wore Gems in Her Baby Hairs at the ESPYs Like the Queen She Is

Naomi Osaka appeared at the ESPY Awards this past weekend looking regal as ever. The tennis star, who took home the prize for best athlete at the event, appeared to be channeling Daenerys Targaryen, aka Game of Thrones's dragon queen, in a gold-spiked top with draping sleeves and pointy black heels. She pulled the whole look together by throwing her hair back into a sleek low ponytail that she accentuated with green gemstones in her baby hairs to match the turquoise skirt she wore.
Columbus, OHPosted by
Life and Style Weekly

Simone Biles’ Biological Mother Gives Rare Statement After Daughter Steps Down From Tokyo Olympics

Gymnast Simone Biles’ biological mother, Shanon Biles, gave a rare statement after her daughter exited the Tokyo Olympics early amid mental health concerns. “She’s going to be OK,” Shanon told DailyMail on Tuesday, July 27, at her home in Columbus, Ohio. Simone, 24, was adopted by her maternal grandparents at a young age after she and her three siblings were placed in foster care as their mom struggled with drug addiction.
CelebritiesNewsweek

How Much Money Has Simone Biles Lost After Pulling Out of Olympics Finals?

Simone Biles has forfeited at least two opportunities for a medal, after withdrawing from two gymnastics finals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, citing mental health concerns. Four-time Olympic gold medalist Biles, 24, has received an outpouring of support from fellow athletes, celebrities, and the public following announcements that she had pulled out of Tuesday's women's team final and Thursday's all-round final.
Mental HealthYardbarker

Suni Lee’s father had emotional message for Simone Biles after daughter's gold

Suni Lee took home her first gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday, and her father was quick to give credit to Simone Biles. Lee, who is 18, won the women’s gymnastics all-around final. Biles was heavily favored to win the event for a second straight Olympics, but she withdrew due to mental health issues. After Lee posted a score of 57.433 to win the gold, her father John Lee told “TODAY” that there are “no words to express” how much the medal means to his family. He then had a message for Biles.
SportsHuffingtonPost

Ex-U.S. Gymnast Dominique Moceanu Shows Brutal Example Of How She Had No Say At Olympics

Ex-U.S. Olympic gymnast Dominique Moceanu feels Simone Biles’ pain ― and her own. After Biles dropped out of the Tokyo Olympics’ team competition and the all-around for mental health reasons, Moceanu recalled a time when she had no say in her own welfare at the Games. The 1996 gold medalist shared an old clip of her, already nursing a leg injury, falling on her head on the balance beam in the competition:
SocietyBleacher Report

USA Olympic Fencers Wear Pink Masks to Protest Alen Hadzic's Presence on Team

United States fencers Jake Hoyle, Curtis McDowald and Yeisser Ramirez wore pink masks Friday in protest of epee teammate Alen Hadzic and in solidarity with sexual assault survivors, according to a report from Tasneem Nashrulla and Brianna Sacks of BuzzFeed News. Three women have accused Hadzic of sexual misconduct. He...

Comments / 0

Community Policy