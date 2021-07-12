Cancel
Agriculture

“Adafruit” made with VQ-GAN + CLIP

By phillip torrone
adafruit.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the weekend I made some generative ai art using VQ-GAN + CLIP tutorial and Google Collab Notebook. It’s a bunch of Python that can take words and make pictures based on trained data sets. This one is the word “Adafruit”, so this is what the output is based on...

blog.adafruit.com

Comments / 0

#Gan#Vq Gan Clip#Google Collab Notebook#Makecode#Cs Discoveries#Code Org#Neopixels#Infrared#Smart Agriculture#E Ink Newspaper#Npi#Maxim#Adafruitdaily Com#Mho S Resistance
