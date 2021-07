Singer Eric Clapton has revealed that he will not perform at venues that require proof of vaccination. Clapton said in a statement that he won't "perform on any stage where there is a discriminated audience present". Unless there is provision made for all people to attend, I reserve the right to cancel the show, Eric Clapton. People in the UK must have a COVID-19 Pass before being allowed to enter nightclubs, according to a recent announcement. The musician has been releasing anti-vaccination and anti-lockdown statements for over a year now. In December 2020, he released a song with fellow anti-vaxxer Van Morrison called Stand and Deliver. The song features lyrics such as "Do you wanna be a free man / Or do you wanna be a slave?"