Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Walla Walla County, WA

More West Nile found in Walla Walla County

Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWalla Walla Department of Community Health officials said Friday, July 9, that West Nile virus has been detected in two more mosquitoes in the Burbank area. While mosquitoes infected with West Nile virus can spread the infection to humans, most people infected with the virus do not get sick. About one in five will develop a fever or other symptoms that go away without medical treatment, said Bryce Heuett, communications coordinator for the Department of Community Health.

www.union-bulletin.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Walla Walla County, WA
Government
City
Burbank, WA
State
Washington State
Local
Washington Health
Burbank, WA
Government
City
Walla Walla, WA
Walla Walla County, WA
Health
Burbank, WA
Health
Local
Washington Government
County
Walla Walla County, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nile#Cdc#Birds#Mosquito#Epa#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

In one-two punch to Trump, Justice Dept OK's release of taxes, memo

WASHINGTON, July 30 (Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump suffered twin setbacks on Friday when the Justice Department cleared the way to release his tax records and disclosed a memo showing he urged top officials last year to falsely claim his election defeat was "corrupt." The department, reversing course from...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Justice Department says Trump's tax returns should be released

The Justice Department on Friday said the Treasury Department must turn over former President Trump ’s long-sought tax returns to the Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee. In a memo from the Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel (OLC), acting Assistant Attorney General Dawn Johnsen said the Treasury Department was...

Comments / 0

Community Policy