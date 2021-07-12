More West Nile found in Walla Walla County

Walla Walla Department of Community Health officials said Friday, July 9, that West Nile virus has been detected in two more mosquitoes in the Burbank area. While mosquitoes infected with West Nile virus can spread the infection to humans, most people infected with the virus do not get sick. About one in five will develop a fever or other symptoms that go away without medical treatment, said Bryce Heuett, communications coordinator for the Department of Community Health.