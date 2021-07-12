'Love Island' Host Arielle Vandenberg Talks Wedding Plans With Fiancé Matt Cutshall (Exclusive)
The CBS iteration of the international smash hit, Love Island has officially returned with plenty of steaminess and drama airing nightly on the network with exclusive segments on Paramount+. But as the season kicks off in Hawaii following pandemic restrictions forcing Season 2 to film atop a Las Vegas hotel last summer, Season 3’s new, exotic and gorgeous locale has given host Arielle Vandenberg some ideas for her wedding to fiancé and comedian, Matt Cutshall.popculture.com
Comments / 0