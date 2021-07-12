Sydney Sweeney Speaks out Against 'Euphoria' Criticism (Exclusive)

HBO's Euphoria caught a lot of attention when it premiered in the summer of 2019. But while fans have fallen for the series highlighting a group of high school students grappling with issues of drugs, sex and violence, it has been no stranger to criticism. Some have considered it to be too mature for teens, although the storyline tackles some very real situations the exemplified demographic experiences. In an exclusive interview with one of the series' stars, Sydney Sweeney, the actress shared her thoughts on those who have criticized Euphoria.