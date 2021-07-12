Cancel
Movies

'Black Widow' Sets Box Office Record Following Theatrical Debut, Disney+ Premier Access

By Hannah Barnes
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlack Widow is already breaking records, with Marvel Studios' latest release setting a new record for movie openings during the pandemic with an $80 million opening at the domestic box office over the weekend. The Hollywood Reporter shares that the film, the first solo outing for Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow, earned the biggest North American opening since the pandemic began and the largest since Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker opened in December 2019. Overseas, the movie earned $78.8 million from 46 territories for a worldwide theatrical debut of $158.8 million.

Posted by
IndieWire

‘Independence Day’ Team Reveals Studio Reaction to Will Smith: ‘Cast Black Guy, Kill Foreign Box Office’

“Independence Day” director Roland Emmerich and producer-writer Dean Devlin celebrated the film’s 25th anniversary this week by participating in The Hollywood Reporter’s oral history of the alien invasion blockbuster. While discussing the film’s casting, the duo recalled studio executives at 20th Century Fox refusing their pitch to cast Will Smith in the lead role due to the racist Hollywood ideology that audiences in foreign markets don’t show up to movies led by Black actors. Once Emmerich and Devlin locked in Jeff Goldblum, they were adamant Will Smith be his co-star.
ComicBook

Dave Bautista Weighs in on Scarlett Johansson Suing Disney: "Told 'Em They Should've Made a Drax Movie"

Marvel fans were in shock earlier this week when it was revealed that Scarlett Johansson had filed a lawsuit against The Walt Disney Company due to breach of contract in regards to the release of Black Widow, with her Avengers: Infinity War co-star Dave Bautista weighing in on the matter, joking that Marvel Studios should have given Drax a solo film instead of Natasha. Given that Johansson has been involved in the MCU for more than a decade, it came as a major surprise to fans to see the conflict with the studio, with Bautista's comment sure to ignite more speculation among fans about whether he's supporting his co-star or siding with the studio, potentially implying there wouldn't have been a lawsuit if they made a Drax movie.
gamingideology.com

Exhibitors criticize Disney as Black Widow box office plummets

While Disney celebrated apparent success with streaming and theatrical release of Black Widow The Marvel Studios release, which grossed nearly $220 million during its opening weekend, suffered a significant drop at the box office its second weekend, causing the National Association of Theater Owners to slammed Disney over its hybrid release model.
ComicBook

Black Widow Suffers Worst Box Office "Collapse" in MCU History

Just over a week after helping bring the box office back to life, Black Widow has started its rapid descent, potentially quicker than what most theaters insiders even anticipated. After last weekend's pandemic record-setting $80 million opening haul, Black Widow dropped 67.5-percent in its second week, another Marvel record in and of itself. Over the course of its second weekend in theaters, Black Widow collected just $26 million at the domestic office.
epicstream.com

Black Widow Fans are Heartbroken After Scarlett Johansson Reportedly Sues Disney

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. After an agonizing two-year drought, Marvel Studios finally released its first feature film in the "pandemic era" Black Widow to much fanfare but despite performing extremely well at the box office and bringing in an impressive $80 million for its first week, the highly anticipated Marvel Cinematic Universe project suffered a major loss in the weeks that followed. Now, Scarlett Johansson is reportedly suing Disney for releasing the film via Disney+'s Premier Access feature on the same day of its theatrical premiere.
darkhorizons.com

Box-Office: “Space Jam” Beats “Black Widow”

LeBron James has booted Natasha Romanoff off the box-office throne after just one week. Warner Bros. Pictures’ “Space Jam: A New Legacy” is exceeding expectations and is expected to pull in $32 million domestically following a $13.2 million haul on Friday. The $150 million budget film is on track to...
marketresearchtelecast.com

How does Black Widow rank at the global box office?

We are already at the end of the second weekend of Black Widow in billboard and the numbers of his performance are available. It is important to highlight the premiere of Space Jam: A New Legacy, which affected the heroine’s film performance to place her in second place. The ribbon of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is being presented in theaters and through Disney+ Premier Access.
cosmicbook.news

Black Widow Box Office Tanks In Second Weekend; Disney Plus Not A Factor

As expected, the Black Widow box office for its second weekend is estimated to drop near 70% from its opener, which would be the most drop ever by a Marvel movie. Black Widow is estimated to bring in $25.6 million this weekend, a drop of 68% following its $80 million opening, an opening much lower than the estimated $90-100 million opening it was expected to bring in.
FOXBusiness

Theater owners upset by 'Black Widow' box office drop, blame Disney's hybrid release on streaming

The second-week slump that Disney’s "Black Widow" saw at the box office has upset theater owners across America. Like many films that came out during the time of the coronavirus pandemic, Disney and Marvel’s latest tentpole was released both in theaters as well as on the Disney+ streaming platform for those willing to shell out a little more money on top of their subscription.
Posted by
The Independent

Disney’s Black Widow release strategy angers cinema owners following box office underperformance

Black Widow, the latest film in the MCU, has caused uproar with cinema chains following its release on Disney Plus.The National Association of Theatre Owners (NATO) has criticised the studio for its strategy that saw the film released to cinemas and the studio’s streaming service simultaneously.In a press release, the NATO criticised Disney for the film’s underperformance at the box office and urged the media giant to revert back to cinema only releases: It said: “Despite assertions that this pandemic-era improvised release strategy was a success for Disney and the simultaneous release model, it demonstrates that an exclusive theatrical...

