'Black Widow' Sets Box Office Record Following Theatrical Debut, Disney+ Premier Access
Black Widow is already breaking records, with Marvel Studios' latest release setting a new record for movie openings during the pandemic with an $80 million opening at the domestic box office over the weekend. The Hollywood Reporter shares that the film, the first solo outing for Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow, earned the biggest North American opening since the pandemic began and the largest since Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker opened in December 2019. Overseas, the movie earned $78.8 million from 46 territories for a worldwide theatrical debut of $158.8 million.popculture.com
