Anxious England fans reveal their sports watches and monitors gave them WARNINGS after their heart rate skyrocketed during nail-biting final

By Bridie Pearson-jones For Mailonline
Daily Mail
 19 days ago

Anxious England fans have revealed how their heart rates skyrocketed during the nail-biting Euro 2020 final last night - with some suggesting their sports watches notified them of an unusually surge in activity as the team headed to penalties against Italy.

Three Lions fans held out hope Gareth Southgate's men would bring it home last night, only for it to end in heartbreak as they lost 3-2 in a nail-biting penalty shoot-out, after 1-1 draw in 120 minutes.

While the players were sure to be nervous ahead of the big match, fans at home have shared their own turmoil, with some revealing their heart rate hit 151bpm.

'So I didn't expect my Apple Watch to give me a heart rate notification 2 minutes in,' one fan wrote following Luke Shaw's goal at the start of the game.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FdvaH_0auVRHkM00
Pictured: Harry Kane of England walks to take his penalty

England held on to their lead following until they were dealt a hammer blow in 67th minute when Leonardo Bonucci equalised.

Both teams failed to score in 90 minutes and in extra time, leading to a tense penalty shoot out. One fan said their heart rate was so high they 'burned 1000 calories'.

'This is absolutely horrendous to watch,' said one. 'My heart rate is through the roof'.

'I mean I’m not even a hardcore football fan but even I feel upset and shaken. At one stage my heart rate went up to 150' added another.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13sn5r_0auVRHkM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06wMde_0auVRHkM00


'I need to catch up with Love Island after all that stress. My resting heart rate is usually 56,' they wrote adding a picture of their Apple Watch showing it surged to 103bpm.

'My brother had his heart rate monitor on his watch during the game... Peaked at 151bpm during the pens, burned 1000 calories,' said another.

'If the Euro Cup is any indication of what my heart rate will be going into the Olympics, Rugby World Cup, and College Football season, I am now taking applicants to write and give my eulogy,' joked one fan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JDG7T_0auVRHkM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33YbwY_0auVRHkM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EKk0d_0auVRHkM00


'I don’t even like football but my heart rate was through the roof during those penalties,' said one.

'My heart rate is 120 right now. Damn it’s so tense,' wrote another.

'My heart rate reached 137bpm during the penalties and I'm not even a football fan...' another said on Twitter.

'If you took a heart rate monitor to every person at Wembley right now. It would explode. That is how much tension there is right now' one fan commented.

This morning, England manager Gareth Southgate savaged the abuse of his players as 'unforgivable' after they were trolled by racists overnight.

He blasted mindless social media morons who bombarded Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho with vile slurs after they missed penalties during the team's Euro 2020 final loss.

The England boss hit out after Prince William and the Prime Minister branded the abuse unacceptable and sickening after the defeat by Italy at Wembley.

Facebook, which owns Instagram, this morning said it had tried to remove comments and accounts directing abuse at England's footballers, but many were still visible this lunchtime.

The huge tech firm insisted: 'No one thing will fix this challenge overnight, but we're committed to keeping our community safe from abuse.'

Twitter said it had taken 1,000 racist tweets down and suspended accounts.

