California State

Former California biotech firm Revance Therapeutics Inc. just moved into its Gulch HQ — and already almost doubled its footprint

By Adam Sichko
Nashville Business Journal
Nashville Business Journal
 19 days ago
"The thesis is working out," says chief of biotech company that left the San Francisco Bay Area for the Gulch. Monday was Mark Foley's first day working at his company's new Nashville headquarters. Just before moving in, he almost doubled the size of that office space atop the Gulch Union tower.

