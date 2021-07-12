Cancel
Former NFL player Jake Bequette launches bid for Senate seat in Arkansas

The Guardian
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer New England Patriots defensive lineman Jake Bequette on Monday announced he’s challenging Arkansas senator John Boozman in next year’s Republican primary. Bequette, a US Army veteran who played collegiately for the Arkansas Razorbacks, launched his bid with a online video touting his football and military background, followed by an interview on Fox & Friends, Fox News’s flagship breakfast show.

