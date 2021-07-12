Former NFL player Jake Bequette launches bid for Senate seat in Arkansas

Karoline Leavitt, an ex-assistant press secretary for former President Donald Trump, announced her bid to run for Congress in New Hampshire on Tuesday morning. The 23-year-old, who also served as a communications chief for House GOP Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik, will challenge Democratic Rep. Chris Pappas, who was elected to the role in 2019. She is set to compete in 2022 with Gilead Towne, who unsuccessfully ran for the spot in 2020, Tim Baxter, a freshman member of the state's House, and Julian Acciard, a Marine Corps veteran.