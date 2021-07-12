Cancel
Stephenson County, IL

Stephenson Co. multi-employer career fair July 15

By WIFR Newsroom
WIFR
 19 days ago

FREEPROT, Ill. (WIFR) - The Workforce Connection and Greater Freeport Partnership will host a large multi-employer job fair for Stephenson County. The event will be located at the Stephenson County Farm Bureau in downtown Freeport at 210 W. Spring St. from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on July 15. This employment fair will consist of 24 employers from various industries including healthcare, manufacturing, education, hospitality and more. Participating employers – including Hughes Resources, FHN Hospital, and Freeport School District - have a wide variety of positions available to accommodate all career seekers, ranging from entry level to management level positions.

Freeport, IL
Stephenson County, IL
Freeport, IL
Illinois Government
Stephenson County, IL
