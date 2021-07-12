Cancel
Aging Clock Developed From Inflammatory Immune Features

By staff reporter
GenomeWeb
 18 days ago

NEW YORK – An international team led by members of Stanford University's Stanford 1000 Immunomes Project has uncovered inflammation-related markers of aging, including an interferon-related inflammatory chemokine called CXCL9 that appears to influence everything from vascular aging and cardiac remodeling to cellular senescence. "Bringing biology to our completely unbiased approach...

