Aging Clock Developed From Inflammatory Immune Features

A Stanford University-led team tracks gut microbial community responses and dynamics after broad-spectrum oral antibiotic treatment for infectious disease. With the help of a linked-read metagenomic sequencing approach, the researchers performed deep sequencing on fecal samples collected over time from one individual going through antibiotic treatment and recovery, uncovering variants in three dozen gut species that were used to track microbiome dynamics —from antibiotics-related genetic shifts within microbial species to microbe variants that bounced back post-treatment. "[B]y tracking a host microbiome through periods of disease, antibiotic treatment, and recovery, we uncovered new evidence that the ecological resilience of microbial communities might extend all the way down to the genetic level," the researchers conclude. "Understanding how this resilience arises from the complex interplay between host genetic, epigenetic, and lifestyle factors, as well [as] its implications for broader evolution of the microbiome, remains and exciting avenue for future work."