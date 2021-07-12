Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Austin, TX

Gov. Abbott to join KVUE Monday to discuss special session

Posted by 
KVUE
KVUE
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will join KVUE live on Monday at 6 p.m. to discuss topics related to the special session, which could include bail reform, election reform, critical race theory, Article X and other issues. The special session started on July 8, one day after Abbott...

www.kvue.com

Comments / 1

KVUE

KVUE

Austin, TX
10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Austin local news

 https://www.kvue.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Austin, TX
Government
Austin, TX
Education
City
Austin, TX
City
Abbott, TX
Local
Texas Education
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Dade Phelan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Uil#Legislature#Abortion#Child Abuse#Kvue Com#Senate#Democrats#House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
San Antonio, TXexpressnews.com

Commentary: A grandmother's letter to Gov. Abbott

I am the grandmother of an 8-year-old who attends a Texas public school in San Antonio. Her school year recently began, and I am writing to plead with you to reverse your order against mandating masks at school. Children could not be happier to be back on campus, learning with...
U.S. PoliticsKTUL

U.S. Dept. of Justice sues Texas, Gov. Abbott over border policy

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. Dept. of Justice has filed a lawsuit against Texas and Gov. Greg Abbott over a recent Executive Order targeting the transport of migrants released from custody. Texas Governor Greg Abbott's executive order prohibits anyone except federal, state, and local law enforcement from transporting migrants attempting to...
Austin, TXnews4sanantonio.com

Governor Abbott issues COVID-19 executive order

AUSTIN - Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued an executive order today that combines several current COVID-19 orders in an effort to promote uniformity in the state's pandemic response.“Today’s executive order will provide clarity and uniformity in the Lone Star State’s continued fight against COVID-19,” Governor Abbott stated in a news release issued today. “The new Executive Order emphasizes that the path forward relies on personal responsibility rather than government mandates.
Texas StateNew York Post

War of words between Texas Gov. Abbott, AG Garland over migrant order

Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott accused the Biden administration Thursday of “jeopardizing the health and safety of Texans on a daily basis” after Attorney General Merrick Garland threatened a lawsuit over a new order allowing state troopers to stop and turn around vehicles suspected of carrying illegal immigrants. In a...
PoliticsTyler Morning Telegraph

State rep asks AG if Gov. Abbott can vacate absent Democrats' seats

(The Center Square) – State Rep. James White, R-Hillister, has asked Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton to provide legal guidance to clarify whether Gov. Greg Abbott can vacate the seats of House Democrats who fled the state and call a special election for voters to replace them. White, who serves...
Texas StatePosted by
Axios

Texas Gov. Abbott restricts movement of undocumented migrants

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) on Wednesday barred people from providing ground transportation to migrants detained by Customs Border Patrol for illegally crossing the border — a move that gives the state's Department of Public Safety (DPS) authority to stop and reroute "any vehicle upon reasonable suspicion" of violating the order.
Wichita Falls, TXnewschannel6now.com

Gov. Abbott joins pro-life amicus brief in U.S. Supreme Court

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Governor Abbott joined a group of governors filing an amicus brief in a U.S. Supreme Court challenge today. The case, Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, is a pending challenge to a Mississippi law banning abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy. At issue in the case...
Wisconsin Statewizmnews.com

Wisconsin special sessions proving to be not so special

It is time to change the rules for special sessions in Wisconsin. Under current law, the Governor has the authority to call lawmakers back to Madison to convene a special session of the legislature. In the two years since Tony Evers took office, he has exercised that authority seven times, calling lawmakers back to Madison to consider ideas such as gun control, pandemic response and yesterday, to ask lawmakers to agree to provide more money for public education. Each time the result has been the same. Lawmakers convene the meeting as the law requires, but then gavel out and adjourn the session, typically in minutes. In each instance, there was no public testimony, no debate and no vote. None have led to any legislation. As it is written, the law requires a special session be convened at the urging of the Governor, but does not require that lawmakers actually take any action. Wisconsin should change the law so that lawmakers have to actually discuss the issue that sends them back to Madison. If our representatives are going to be there and collect their per-diem payments, we should at least get some work out of them. Otherwise these special sessions are little more than political theatre.
Richmond, VAWDBJ7.com

Republicans object to special session rules

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Republicans say GOP lawmakers and the people they represent are being shut out of the legislative process. They made that claim Tuesday, with the special session of the General Assembly now just days away. Lawmakers will return to the State Capitol on Monday for the...
Texas Stateexpressnews.com

Texas legislators urge Gov. Abbott to let schools require masks for students

Thirty-one Texas legislators have sent a letter to Gov. Greg Abbott and Texas Education Agency Commissioner Mike Morath asking them to reverse the current ban on mask mandates in schools. Rep. Vikki Goodwin, D-Austin, sent the letter, which was also signed by Democratic San Antonio Reps. Trey Martinez, Barbara Gervin-Hawkins,...
Congress & Courtsfayettecountyrecord.com

Absent Lawmakers Stymie Special Session

Nearly 60 Texas House Democrats left the state last Monday for Washington, D.C. in an effort to stop passage of a Republican-led elections bill. This in effect blocks all legislation since the House doesn’t have a quorum present. As the Austin American Statesman and other media outlets reported, Gov. Greg Abbott has threatened to arrest the absent lawmakers upon their return. While in Washington,…
Texas StatePosted by
Fox News

Gov. DeSantis to join Gov. Abbott at border press conference in Texas

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will be joining Texas Gov. Greg Abbott along the southern border this weekend for a security briefing. The meeting, announced in a press release from Abbott’s office, will take place on Saturday at 2:15 p.m. in Del Rio, Texas and will provide an update from state and local officials about the ongoing surge of illegal immigrants into the state.

Comments / 1

Community Policy