Report: Homebuyers get relief with new listings

By Clyde Hughes
UPI News
UPI News
 18 days ago
A Redfin report on Monday said that housing listings inreased4% from last year, helping buyers in the housing market. File Photo by Alexis C. Glenn/UPI | License Photo

July 12 (UPI) -- Home sales listings increased 4% from a year earlier in a move that will help buyers who struggled to find housing stock return to the market, according to a new report by real estate brokerage firm Redfin.

Those looking for a new home have been pinched with the rising cost of homes along with fewer choices because of slim housing stock.

Active listings, the number of homes listed for sale at any point during a four-week period still are 32% below what they were in 2020. The number, though, reflected the smallest decline since the four-week period ending Feb. 7.

"Many buyers have backed away from the housing market and are waiting until more and better homes are listed," Daryl Fairweather, Redfin's chief economist, said in a statement.

"Buyers don't have the same sense of urgency that they did at the beginning of the year. They aren't racing to buy before prices increase, because asking prices have already increased and stabilized."

Redfin said even with the softening of the housing market, sellers remain in charge.

"Home prices are at record highs and more than 20% above the level they were a year earlier, and homes continued to sell faster than ever, with the typical home lasting just 15 days on the market," Redfin said in a statement.

"However, days on market have been flat for the past four weeks after falling for 18 straight weeks between February and June, and the share of homes sold above list price has flatlined after sharply rising over the same period," the brokerage firm said.

The median home-sale price increased 22% year-over-year to $364,430, a record high. The asking prices of newly listed homes increased 12% from the same time a year ago to a median of $359,500.

Pending home sales increased 17% year-over-year, the smallest increase in almost a year since the four-week period ending July 19, 2020.

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

