‘Like fighting a war’: how hurricanes and mad stunts nearly sunk the Pirates of the Caribbean films

The seven seas are in peril once again as Davy Jones returns as Beast Kingdom's newest Dynamic 8ction Heroes figure. The character made his debut in Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest as he returns to claim his deal with Captain Jack Sparrow. This new 1/9th scale figure stands 8" tall, has high amounts of detail, is loaded with accessories, and will have 20 points of articulation. The Pirates of the Caribbean villain will come with a cane, broadsword, Dead Man's Chest, and three swappable hands. Beast Kingdom stepped it up a notch with Davy Jones by adding multi-laying paint to bring his slimy seas deco to life. Pricing, release date, and pre-order information are not life yet, but fans will be able to find him here. Be sure to add the Pirates of the Caribbean DAH Jack Sparrow to your collection to finish the set!